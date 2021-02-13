Shepherd’s Hand establishing community-oriented center as City of Montrose plans to reconvene homelessness task force

As a local charity takes steps to locate near downtown, the City of Montrose is looking to resume a homelessness task force from 2017.
The Shepherd’s Hand Center is in the process of setting up a food distribution and services site at 505 S. Second St., under a lease with option to purchase the building. After months of back and forth with the city, the charity’s founder Garey Martinez was able to meet with City Manager Bill Bell and others on Tuesday to hash out some differences and communications issues regarding what zoning applies to the building.
Martinez said once Bell was told Shepherd’s Hand is not planning an overnight shelter there, “everything lightened up” and Bell agreed to convene the task force to help address the types of issues Shepherd’s Hand deals with in serving homeless, hungry and low-income individuals.
“They shared their plans of possibly providing some meals for the needy, a place to hang out during the day to socialize and maybe some showers. They said they will never put overnight housing at that location, so it will not be considered a ‘shelter,’ which would violate zoning,” Bell said.
Martinez said the planned center was not intending to replicate emergency overnight, seasonal shelter currently provided by Montrose Lighthouse Ministries, under a sublease at the former Brown Center in northern Montrose.
“There’s no need for us to do an overnight program here (South Second). I am very excited to be able to say I am cooperating and working with the City of Montrose,” Martinez said.
The idea is to use the South Second Street location to continue the food box distribution Martinez currently does out of Cedar Creek Church; offer wraparound services by providing office space for similar nonprofits; a community room for those who want to use it, and a location to serve hot meals through the food trailer Shepherd’s Hand currently has parked at the Methodist Church about three blocks away.
Martinez and others have been busily renovating the South Second Street building. He said he anticipates being able to open in mid-March, although he plans to move the food trailer before then for logistical reasons related to the upcoming groundbreaking for the expanded Montrose Police Department headquarters. Martinez is shoring up permits and inspections for the operations, too.
“We want to be a community center, not just for the homeless and low-income, but open for everybody — a community center in the middle of a community,” Martinez said.
He said that he left Tuesday’s meeting with Bell assured that the city would look into the issues Shepherd’s Hand is attempting to address, such as job losses, homelessness and related matters. Because of the ongoing pandemic, Montrose’s needs are growing even more, Martinez said.
“There was an increase in need for this community because of COVID and Russell Stover’s (candy factory) closing and we’re trying to address it,” he said.
Martinez and many others have worked for years to address homelessness and related issues. He is part of the Lighthouse Ministry as well, and also is on the board of Food Bank of the Rockies.
Efforts to address homelessness also include Haven House Transitional Living Center in Olathe, a family program that works to provide individualized services to help people break the cycle of homelessness.
At the end of 2016 and into 2017, Bell developed a task force to examine homelessness in Montrose and in 2017, the city hosted a public forum, as well as associated follow-up meetings. Bell said he told Martinez that he would work to reconvene that task force.
“I will be reaching out to those agency representatives, who I convened last time, and rekindle our discussions on the long-term solution to this issue, which must include the following areas of focus: sustainable, long-term housing, short-term emergency sheltering, food services, substance abuse counseling, workforce education and training and mental health counseling,” Bell said.
“If we do not address all of these issues in a comprehensive and wraparound approach, we will most likely not be successful in our efforts over the long-term.”
Martinez collaborates with more than 20 other organizations that grapple with the needs poverty creates in Montrose.
“If we can have a coordinated effort with the city, I would love to work together going forward,” Martinez said. “The city is willing to work with us on being able to provide the services Shepherd’s Hand provides, short of overnight housing.”
The Lighthouse is for now able to provide that overnight housing by subleasing from Tuxedo Corn the Brown Center. The city-owned building is leased to the growers who make up Tuxedo Corn for summer use as farmworker housing. In the winter, under the sublease, the Lighthouse uses it as an overnight shelter.
The Lighthouse is now in its third season of a three-year lease and efforts to renew the lease are well underway, Martinez said.
“I’m just so pleased we have a positive working relationship with the city of Montrose,” Martinez said, reiterating that he is looking forward to addressing issues with the city.
To learn more about Shepherd’s Hand, or how to provide or receive help, visit www.shepherdshandmontrose.org or call Martinez at 970-433-3690. For Montrose Lighthouse, email info@montrose-lighthouse.org.
