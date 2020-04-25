Sheriff confirms Hotchkiss couple was shot

A Hotchkiss couple found dead in their Garber Road home Wednesday night sustained gunshot wounds to the head, the Delta County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.
Brandon Sullivan and Amanda Sullivan, both 33, were discovered after their toddler daughter was found walking along a rural road.
Deputies who responded when the little girl was found determined where she lived and visited the home, where they observed one of the child’s twin siblings crawling on the floor, covered with blood, the sheriff’s office said previously. They forced their way into the home, where they made the tragic discovery.
A firearm was found near the bodies. The second twin was close by.
Both twins and the older child were physically unharmed and taken into the care of relatives.
Although the Sullivans sustained fatal gunshot injuries, their manner of death remains under investigation, Delta County Sheriff Mark Taylor said. He said there does not appear to be a public safety risk at this time.
Autopsy reports are pending.
“I think it’s certainly a shock to the community,” Taylor said, urging people to reach out for help coping with grief or shock, if they need it. The DCSO can help direct people to resources, or call The Center for Mental Health 970-252-6220, or centermh.org/supportline.
Taylor said his deputies are to be debriefed and can access workplace care, if desired.
“Those are always traumatic scenes,” Taylor said.
