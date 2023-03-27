The man suspected of opening fire on a sheriff’s deputy Sunday night remained hospitalized Monday, with charges pending, Montrose County Sheriff Gene Lillard said.

The shots fired struck the deputy’s patrol unit; the deputy was unhurt.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

