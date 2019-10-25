Smoke and flames can be seen on Uncompahgre Road

Smoke and flames can be seen on Uncompahgre Road, about 2.2 miles east of U.S. 550. Montrose Fire Protection District received a call about the fire at around 10:07 p.m. Wednesday and worked the scene until 5:30 a.m. Thursday. Montrose County Sheriff Gene Lillard said the fire is being treated as ‘suspicious in nature.’ 

 (Submitted photo/ Ron Roundtree)

A mobile home fire that sparked up late Wednesday on Uncompahgre Road is being treated as “suspicious in nature,” according to Montrose County Sheriff Gene Lillard.

Lillard wouldn’t go into detail about what made the fire suspicious but said deputies were interviewing people who might have more information about the fire Thursday. He declined to say whether accelerant could have been used in the fire. 

The Montrose Fire Protection District responded to the fire at 10:07 Wednesday night. Firefighters worked the blaze until 5:30 a.m. Thursday. 

Fire Chief Tad Rowan said the fire was fully involved when firefighters arrived at the scene. When the crews arrived, they found a “roughly 16-by-80 (feet)” mobile home burning with multiple other structures on fire, including outbuildings, vehicles and several large cottonwood trees, which added fuel to the flames, according to Rowan. 

“It was just a heavy fire load,” he said. 

Neither Rowan nor Lillard were able to provide details about the vehicles involved. 

The home was occupied by one person and was being used as a livable space, Rowan said, but he didn’t provide other details about the person. 

As of Thursday, investigators were still trying to determine the cause of the fire. The fire protection district and the sheriff’s office are working together on the investigation. Lillard said deputies were securing the scene for investigation Thursday.

No other information was made available, and the Montrose Daily Press was unable to obtain a preliminary report Thursday. 

Justin Tubbs is the Montrose Daily Press managing editor. 

Tags

Load comments