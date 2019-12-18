The Montrose County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information after a reported home intrusion the sheriff called “disturbing.”
At about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, a person alone in her home on Orchid Court was awoken when three people forced their way inside and began turning on lights.
The three fled when the resident walked into the living room, but took items, including a package, the latter of which a good Samaritan later found and returned.
Sheriff Gene Lillard said the three suspects possibly believed the home was empty, but the situation is troubling.
“It was very disturbing and concerning to us,” he said.
“If anybody knows of any information in regards to these people, please contact the MCSO or Crime Stoppers.”
A clear description of suspects was not available, but investigators were able to obtain video footage showing a vehicle coming onto the property.
This vehicle proved to belong to a man who found the stolen package at another location, torn open, but with the address label intact; Lillard said he was trying to do the right thing by returning it. The story checked out, he added.
“He was not a suspect. He was just a good Samaritan,” Lillard said.
Anyone with information about the reported burglary can reach the MCSO via 970-249-9110 or Montrose Regional Crime Stoppers at 970-249-8500 (P3Tips app on smartphones or P3Tips.com online). Crime Stoppers tips are completely anonymous and may lead to the payment of an award if an arrest is made.
With the holidays in full swing, more people may be leaving their homes for extended periods. Lillard reminds the public to take safety precautions, such as leaving an outdoor light on, putting interior lights on timers, and informing neighbors about extended absences.
He also encouraged the use of the Neighborhood Watch program.
“It is very good to have. You want people looking after your property whenever you are on vacation,” Lillard said. More information about Neighborhood Watch is available through the MCSO.
