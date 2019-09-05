The Montrose County Sheriff’s Office posse is scouring the remote West End for Robert McLeroy, 82, who was last seen Monday leaving Nucla, presumably en route to Grand Junction.
After spending Wednesday searching canyons, including by aircraft, both the East and West End posses were to meet this morning to continue the search, along with volunteers.
Authorities fear McLeroy might have gone off the road in his 2015 red Ford Taurus, which could be concealed in foliage, or otherwise not readily visible in the hard terrain.
“Our major concern is that he may have run off the road and is hidden from view. That country over there is so huge, it’s unbelievable. Our major concern is we want him to be OK,” Sheriff Gene Lillard said Wednesday evening, after a day of searching.
McLeroy, who has many family and friends on the West End, was last seen at about 10:30 a.m. Monday. He lives in an assisted living facility in Grand Junction and may have been trying to return there, although his direct path of travel is not known, Lillard said.
Wednesday brought out fixed-wing aircraft from Colorado Parks and Wildlife and Mesa County, along with a helicopter from Moab, Utah, which flew Unaweep Canyon, looking for signs of the missing man.
Searchers have also driven several roads in the area and on top of the Uncompahgre Plateau from 25 Mesa Road; from Delta County to Divide Road and from Divide Road into Nucla. They also drove the plateau on Divide Road past Windy Point and back to the south to Dave Wood Road.
Hunters in the area are asked to be on alert for any trace of McLeroy or his car.
The search also stretched into the Norwood area and other parts of San Miguel County near Placerville and Ridgway.
“We looked for the red Ford Taurus and didn’t have any luck with that,” Lillard said.
The MCSO is also monitoring McLeroy’s bank accounts for activity that could point searchers in his direction. His license plate information has been listed in a state system so that it will alert any law enforcement agency that may stop or otherwise come across the vehicle and run its plates.
Lillard also said his agency has checked with all area hospitals and came up empty.
Agencies throughout the Western Slope and in Southeast Utah have been notified, he said.
McLeroy is 5-feet-10; 175 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. Call 970-249-9110 with any information about him.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
