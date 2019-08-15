Montrose County Sheriff’s Office Deputy K-9 Tigo will receive a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. K-9 Tigo’s vest is sponsored by a fundraiser hosted by James Crouch of Bixbi Pet and will be embroidered with the sentiment “This gift of protection provided by Bixbi Pet.” Delivery is expected within eight to 10 weeks.
“Deputy K-9 Tigo is an asset to the entire 7th Judicial District, and this vest goes a long way to providing for K-9 Tigo’s safety on the job,” said Sgt. Chuck Searcy, K-9 handler.
“K-9 Tigo is excited to work for his community and will soon be able to do so wearing the same protective body armor as deputies. Thank you to Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., and Bixbi Pet for the generous donation.”
Tigo is a 22-month-old Dutch shepherd purchased from Right Hand K-9 LLC in Utah earlier this spring. In just a few months of service, K-9 Tigo has successfully tracked several at-risk individuals, assisted multiple agencies with open-air sniffs, and helped seize illegal drugs.
Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. is a 501c (3) charity located in East Taunton, Massachusetts, whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States. The nonprofit was established in 2009 to assist law enforcement agencies with this potentially lifesaving body armor for their four-legged K9 officers. Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. provided more than 3,500 protective vests, in 50 states, through private and corporate donations, at a value of $5.7 million dollars.
The program is open to dogs actively employed in the U.S. with law enforcement or related agencies who are certified and at least 20 months of age. New K-9 graduates, as well as K-9s with expired vests, are eligible to participate.
The donation to provide one protective vest for a law enforcement K9 is $950.
Each vest has a value between $1,744 – $2,283 and a five-year warranty, and an average weight of 4-5 pounds.
There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K-9s throughout the United States. For more information or to learn about volunteer opportunities, call 508-824-6978. Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. provides information, lists events, and accepts tax-deductible donations of any denomination at www.vik9s.org or mailed to P.O. Box 9 East Taunton, MA 02718.
