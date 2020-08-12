The Montrose County Sheriff’s Office has new body camera technology on the way, which was in the works well before a state law mandating body-worn cameras for sworn officers.
Under a purchase approved by county commissioners last week, the MCSO is spending more than $739,000 on 55 body cameras and 36 in-vehicle cameras from AXON. The hefty price tag was discounted by more than $56,000, and includes warranties.
The equipment should be arriving in the next six to 10 weeks.
“The current cameras that we had were becoming obsolete and there was a storage problem for the video,” Sheriff Gene Lillard said Monday.
“Going this route with AXON is going to hopefully alleviate that problem. A lot of the storage will be Cloud-based.”
The current camera system is by Arbitrator and is aging out of usefulness.
“AXON has the technology that we need, that will fit with our AXON tasers and also our evidence.com (program),” Lillard said. Evidence.com is part of the Cloud-based storage system for audio and video, which prosecutors can access with just a click of a button, Lillard said.
Colorado passed a police reform bill soon after the May death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Floyd died after then-officer Derek Chauvin was recorded kneeling on his neck for several minutes. Chauvin and other officers who had responded to a counterfeit bill complaint at a store in Minneapolis have since been charged; Floyd’s death sparked protests nationwide, including in Montrose.
Among other provisions, Colorado’s Police Integrity Act, Senate Bill 217, requires law enforcement agencies to issue body cameras by 2023.
The Montrose County Sheriff’s Office and the Montrose Police Department already were using body cameras and/or cameras in patrol units. The MPD recently upgraded to AXON cameras.
Lillard said his agency had already been negotiating for AXON systems when SB 217 became law.
“We had been planning this months ago, before all this took place,” he said. “It’s not a knee-jerk reaction. We were planning on doing this four to five months ago.”
Undersheriff George Jackson made a presentation in support of the purchase at the Aug. 5 Montrose County commissioners’ meeting.
He said body cameras protect the public, but especially protect officers and deputies from false or embellished accusations.
“It’s a big expenditure, but it’s necessary,” Commissioner Sue Hansen said, also calling the cameras an important safety tool.
Commissioner Keith Caddy, a former police commander, said that when he was in law enforcement, the older Arbitrator system had saved a lot of legal headaches.
He said SB 217 had stripped some protections from officers and that cameras will help assure safety.
“We’ve gotta be here to protect our officers in the street, our officers in the jail,” Caddy said, adding that the cameras also help train officers.
Commissioner Roger Rash expressed his distaste for the bill, and said mandates of the sort it imposes should be funded.
“This board has your back. We (also) have the back of our Montrose Police Department,” Rash said.
Lillard on Monday said cameras are necessary.
“I think they’re there to protect the deputies and also to protect the civilians. It’s a two-way street,” he said.
“Our people are trained to treat people with dignity and respect. This will show that that does in fact happen.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.