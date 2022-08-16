Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Law enforcement’s arrival may have scared away the person or people who broke into Rocky Mountain High Montrose medical marijuana dispensary early Monday.

Close to 4 a.m. Aug. 15, a Montrose County Sheriff’s Office deputy on patrol responded to a call that the alarm at the northern Montrose business had been triggered. The deputy found the door ajar with indications the door had been forced open.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?