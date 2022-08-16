Law enforcement’s arrival may have scared away the person or people who broke into Rocky Mountain High Montrose medical marijuana dispensary early Monday.
Close to 4 a.m. Aug. 15, a Montrose County Sheriff’s Office deputy on patrol responded to a call that the alarm at the northern Montrose business had been triggered. The deputy found the door ajar with indications the door had been forced open.
Because of how close the deputy was at the time the alarm call came in, it was thought the perpetrator might still be inside the shop. The business is located at 305 Jody Court, near the North Townsend Industrial Park, but just outside of the Montrose City limits.
Fearing whoever might be inside could be armed, the MCSCO deployed Special Weapons and Tactics teams to sweep the building, Cmdr. Ty Cox said.
SWAT found no one inside and once the situation was deemed secure enough, investigators responded. They are currently gathering evidence, including available surveillance footage.
In the interests of the investigation, Cox declined to detail what evidence had been found, but said it did not appear as though anything was taken.
“I truly think because of the quick response … we possibly caught them in the act, or they heard us coming. (That) may have had a hand in nothing being taken,” Cox said.
A representative at Rocky Mountain High Montrose agreed, praising law enforcement response. She said the quick response to this and a few previous incidents made it difficult for people to get away with items of value and the business has been fortunate in that regard.
Anyone nearby with video footage is being asked to share it with the MCSO. Anyone with tips is asked to contact the agency via dispatch at 970-249-9110.
Cox reminded the public that property crimes are on the rise in the county. He said the MCSO has stepped up patrol in northern Montrose near businesses such as Rocky Mountain High Montrose.
People should immediately report suspicious activity or crimes. There is no reason to wait, Cox said.
“We’ll often find they will wait until the next morning to contact us and report suspicious activity,” he said, especially if an incident occurs over the weekend. But he urged people not to hesitate.
“I wish they would call us immediately.”
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
