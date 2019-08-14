Suspected vandals downed many signs

Suspected vandals downed many signs, one of which was along 6100 Road, pictured here.

 (Courtesy photo/ Montrose County Sheriff’s Office)

Montrose Regional Crime Stoppers, Inc. and the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the help of citizens in identifying the subject(s) responsible for removing road signs along the right-of-way in recent weeks.

Signs have been reported down near 61.00 Road and West Oak Grove Road over the past few weeks. Tampering with official signs carries criminal charges and potential felony charges if accidents occur.

Anyone with information about this crime or the identity of the perpetrator(s) or any other crimes may call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 970-249-8500, use the free mobile app P3 Tips, or provide information via P3tips.com. If the tip results in an arrest, the tipster may receive a cash award. For additional information, visit www.facebook.com/montroseregionalcrimestoppers.

