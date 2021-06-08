Sheriff: Woman flees abductor at traffic light

A woman allegedly kidnapped at knifepoint Sunday escaped by jumping out of her reported abductor’s truck and running toward the local community corrections facility nearby.
The Montrose County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the suspect vehicle, as well as the man the woman reported had been driving.
He was described as Hispanic, 5-feet-6 to 5-feet 8, about 180 pounds, with dark hair and a mustache. The woman told investigators she did not know him, Sheriff Gene Lillard said Monday.
The woman said she had been walking her dog near 6400 and Orange roads when a man in a silver Dodge Ram 1500 pick-up approached her, according to MCSO reports.
The man allegedly kidnapped and held her at knifepoint, putting her in fear for her life as he drove her toward town.
When the truck stopped at the traffic light at North Townsend and Grand Avenue, the woman took a chance and jumped out, pelting an estimated 200 yards toward the ATC community corrections facility next door to the Justice Center.
Lillard said the man behind the truck’s wheel drove after her at a high rate of speed, but that she was able to duck down behind cars as he passed.
ATC staffers and a facility client saw part of the incident and when staffers came outside, the pick-up’s driver took off, Lillard said.
The truck is described as 2019 or newer, with tinted windows, four doors and a short bed. At the time of the reported incident, there was a small circular sticker on the driver’s side front windshield and another sticker on the back passenger side near the rear window.
Anyone with information about the incident or the vehicle should contact dispatch immediately at 970-249-9110. Those who believe they have seen the man should not approach or engage him, but call dispatch.
Tips may be anonymously reported through Montrose Regional Crime Stoppers, 970-249-8500; phone app P3Tips or P3Tips.com.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
