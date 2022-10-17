An alert towing company employee used the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office’s “Warrant Wednesday” Facebook post to help set in motion the capture of a recently featured suspect.
José M. Pinott Jr., 45, was wanted on several warrants when he was arrested after being tasered on Oct. 13.
He is suspected of drug distribution and as a special offender because investigators allegedly found a firearm as well as 10 ounces of suspected methamphetamine, along with suspected fentanyl pills. Pinott was also detained on suspicion of drug possession, possession of weapons by a previous offender and resisting arrest.
Formal charges are pending. Pinott is due in court Oct. 27 and remained in custody Monday afternoon, in lieu of bonds totaling $32,000.
According to Pinott’s arrest affidavit, an employee of a local towing service called in a tip about Pinott. He would later tell deputies that Pinott had arrived at the towing yard with a woman who needed to retrieve personal items from a vehicle that was impounded there.
The witness noticed a man, alleged to be Pinott, “pacing around” and seeming to check out items of value inside the lot. “(Witness) stated he got a bad feeling about José, so he checked the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, where he found Jose’s photo posted on the weekly Warrant Wednesday post,” wrote Deputy L. Peters, who interviewed the man after Pinott’s arrest. “(Witness) stated he immediately contacted law enforcement.”
The man told dispatch that he’d watched the person he believed to be Pinott drive away in a green car, possibly a Ford Fiesta.
While Peters was responding to the initial call, he spotted a matching vehicle parked at a gas station on Spring Creek Road; Peters alerted another deputy, who arrived and then went into the business to look for Pinott.
A woman in the car’s passenger seat said Pinott was traveling with her and that he might be inside the store; as they spoke, Peters saw “a male with his face covered by a mask walking backward away from (deputy) and not complying with verbal commands.”
Peters went to assist, noting Pinott continuing to back away from the other deputy and flail his arms.
Peters said he warned Pinott to stop or he would taser him. As he attempted to take hold of Pinott, the suspect allegedly swung his arm at him.
Pinott ran into the road with Peters in pursuit. When Pinott reached a driveway on the other side and reportedly continued to run away, Peters deployed the Taser, hitting him with probes in the lower back and upper leg.
Pinott fell face first onto the ground. He complained of not being able to breathe, so Peters summoned paramedics who removed the probes and ultimately took Pinott to the hospital to be checked out.
As they awaited paramedics, Pinott allegedly admitted to having “dope.” Peters reported finding a baggie containing a white crystalline substance in the man’s pocket; this was later weighed at 10 grams — in the deputy’s estimation, more than what might account for personal use.
When searched, the vehicle yielded a gun under the driver’s seat and a bong with suspected liquid meth inside.
Pinott was medically cleared to be taken to jail, but while leaving the hospital, said he might be having a heart attack. A second, more thorough examination required medical providers to sedate Pinott and remove his clothing, which Peters searched.
From the jeans, he recovered eight blue pills of suspected fentanyl.
The MCSO has published “Warrant Wednesdays” for several years on its Facebook page, typically highlighting three people who are wanted by law enforcement agencies.
The regular posts pay off, as Pinott’s apprehension shows, Sheriff Gene Lillard said.
“It’s good to know our people are out there paying attention and watching. It helps us out tremendously when they call that in,” he said.
Lillard also said it’s safer for the general public to call in a tip than to try to confront someone who they believe may have committed a crime.
For a more timely response, the public should actively call in information, rather than post it as a comment on Warrant Wednesday.
Dispatch can be reached at 970-249-9110.
Anonymous reports can be made to Montrose Regional Crime Stoppers at 970-249-8500; through the smartphone app P3Tips, or P3Tips.com.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.