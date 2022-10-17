An alert towing company employee used the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office’s “Warrant Wednesday” Facebook post to help set in motion the capture of a recently featured suspect.

José M. Pinott Jr., 45, was wanted on several warrants when he was arrested after being tasered on Oct. 13.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

