Visitors Sherpas from Nepal met Monday with Sherpas from the the local region, as well as state Rep. Marc Caitlin, in a gathering hosted by Western Colorado Friends of the Himalayas. (Jeremy Morrison/Montrose Daily Press)
It was a melding of worlds in Montrose Monday morning, as a visiting group of Sherpas from Nepal met with a welcoming group of locals, including state Rep. Marc Catlin. The group gathered in a meeting room at the Montrose police station downtown, where they sipped chai tea and swapped stories about divergent cultures and geographical similarities.
"They came to visit old friends," explained Val Burnel, a board member of Western Colorado Friends of the Himalayas.
The group of Sherpas are in the midst of a tour to various locales in the United States — places like New York City, Los Angeles, the Pacific Northwest and Denver — to visit other Sherpas who are living abroad. On Monday, the group visited the Western Slope, catching up with countrymen in Montrose, Gunnison and Crested Butte.
Among the visiting Sherpas — a regional surname shared by Nepalese people hailing from a specific area in the vicinity of Mount Everest — were three public officials: Sonam Gyalzen Sherpa, member of the Upper House of Nepalese Parliament (equivalent of the Senate in the U.S.), along with Mingma Tshering Sherpa, mayor, and Tashi Lhamu Sherpa, deputy mayor, of the Khumbu Pasang Lhamu municipality in the Everest region of Nepal.
Joining their old friends were Pemba Gyalzen Sherpa, who owns Sherpa Cafe establishments in Gunnison and Crested Butte, as well as Nima and Ang Danu Sherpa, who live in Montrose.
"It is a big opportunity and a complete privledge for the Nepalese," noted Ang Danu, explaining how the visit not only provided a time for old friends to reunite, but also a chance for the visiting Sherpas to gain insight about life in the U.S. and potentially carry back useful practical or cultural knowledge to Nepal.
Rep. Catlin was invited to this gathering for an opportunity to meet with public official counterparts from the other side of the world.
"Seldom do we get guests like you," the state representative told the visitors. "We don't get a chance to say hello to people around the world very often."
Catlin reveled to the group that he had long admired the Nepalese people, relaying a childhood story about his family hosting an exchange student from the region.
"He talked about the mountains, the valley, the people, and it was a great education to me," Catlin recalled.
This informal gathering was arranged and hosted by Western Colorado Friends of the Himalayas. The group is composed of stateside Sherpas, along with individuals who have nurtured longstanding relationships with the people in the Sherpa region of Nepal.
Terry Burnell, Val's husband, first traveled to Nepal in the early 1960s as part of a British mountain climbing expedition. The Duke of Edinburgh at the time loaned the expedition a Land Rover for the trip and they embarked on an adventure that would inspire a lifelong love of the Sherpa culture.
"We drove all the way from England to Katmandu," Terry noted.
Committed to helping the Sherpa people — living in a region that even today remains fairly primitive by Western standards — Friends of the Himalayas works to assist the region, sending monetary donations and helping to implement modern amenities, such as agricultural tools and technology.
"We've sent over $150,000 over the past 26 years," said board member Kelvin Kent. "There's no end of projects."
One the most dire events during which the Friends of the Himalayas sent aid to the Sherpa region was in 2015, following an earthquake that killed nearly 9,000 people.
"We saw the pictures on television, of houses just crumbled," Catlin recalled.
"Whole villages," added Kent.
"The mountain was just shrugging its shoulders," Catlin said.
In the future, perhaps more than aid and goodwill will be going to Nepal from the Western Slope. Towards the end of Monday's gathering, Deputy Mayor Tashi Lhamu Sherpa extended an invitation to visit the region.
"I would like to welcome to Nepal — to invite — all of you," she said.
