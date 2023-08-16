230816-news-sherpas

Visitors Sherpas from Nepal met Monday with Sherpas from the the local region, as well as state Rep. Marc Caitlin, in a gathering hosted by Western Colorado Friends of the Himalayas. (Jeremy Morrison/Montrose Daily Press)

It was a melding of worlds in Montrose Monday morning, as a visiting group of Sherpas from Nepal met with a welcoming group of locals, including state Rep. Marc Catlin. The group gathered in a meeting room at the Montrose police station downtown, where they sipped chai tea and swapped stories about divergent cultures and geographical similarities. 

"They came to visit old friends," explained Val Burnel, a board member of Western Colorado Friends of the Himalayas. 



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?