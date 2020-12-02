Ship early: COVID concerns propel package delivery demands

With Christmas fast approaching, the seasonal shipping rush is on and now more than in years past, the U.S. Postal Service is recommending early mailing. The reason? COVID-19 is both keeping people home for the holidays, meaning gifts that might have been delivered in person are instead being mail, and since earlier this year, concerns over the virus have spurred more online buying regardless.
“With people buying more of the essentials they need online, it’s definitely increased our parcel volume,” Montrose Postmaster Nick Morgan said Tuesday. “We’re seeing an increase already. We would encourage people to mail early this year to make sure those packages get delivered on time.”
Mail carriers continue to practice social distancing and other COVID precautions while delivering the mail. Morgan reminds people not to hover nearby their carriers when mail is being delivered, but to also maintain a 6-foot distance.
The USPS anticipates Dec. 14 being its busiest shipping day of the year, when more than 13 million people are anticipated to visit post offices throughout the country.
It is recommended that priority and first-class shipping to in-country military bases and boxes be done by Dec. 11 (for priority mail express, Dec. 18) and that retail ground shipments be done by Dec. 15. The recommended priority mail deadline is Dec. 19 and Dec. 23 for priority mail express — although, again, it is a good idea to ship parcels earlier than that.
“We’re doing really well. We’re fortunate here in Montrose. We have a great crew. We’ve changed start times and delivery times to accommodate what we are receiving. So far, it’s been a really good season,” Morgan said.
The Montrose post office has hired seasonal workers for the month, three of whom are helping with package delivery and one of whom is helping sort the voluminous mail.
The post office’s lobby hours are the same: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. – noon on Saturdays. (Be sure to have your items properly packaged and bring your own packaging materials, like tape, if there’s a chance you will need it.)
Lobby hours are not being extended, however, those who are already in line at closing time will be waited on, Morgan said.
“We do what we can to move that line. We have four windows and staff three to four of them 90% of the time. We do put a lot of emphasis on our retail lobbies and trying to move those customers through as quickly as possible,” he said, acknowledging there can be wait times.
Although the post office’s lobby will not be open for extra hours or days, the USPS is delivering mail and packages on Sundays.
The internet not only lets people order and have shipped to them gifts and essentials — it’s also a means by which people can buy postage and schedule a pickup, skipping the lobby line entirely.
“That’s something we’ve seen an increase in as well, with carriers picking up outside parcels. That’s a good way to ship,” Morgan said.
Visit usps.com to use Click-N-Ship. Customers can order free priority mail and priority mail express boxes, print off shipping labels, buy stamps and request free next-day package pickup by their mail carriers.
Using online shipping requires the sender to obtain the correct weight and dimensions of the packages being sent.
Pick a durable box that will adequately protect the contents and make sure parcels are properly addressed. Do not guess at ZIP codes; instead, look up the correct one at usps.com under “Quick Tools.”
Put a card inside the package that has the delivery and return address, in case the package’s mailing label comes off or becomes illegible.
If sending batteries, package them securely, retaining the manufacturer’s original packaging. If the item being shipped contains batteries, these can emit ticking sounds or other noises, prompting security concerns and, as a result, shipping delays. Lithium batteries are considered hazardous materials.
Leave extra space in packages to accommodate cushioning for contents, especially glass, hollow or otherwise fragile items. When mailing framed items, remove the glass from the frame and wrap it separately.
“We’re projecting the 14th to be the busiest mailing day. I would highly encourage people to, if at all possible, mail before then,” Morgan said.
“The earlier you ship, the better.”
People should also be aware that as the shipping season swings into high gear, the risk for “porch piracy” grows.
In recent days, there have not been many reported incidents of people swiping packages from porches or other locations near homes, but vigilance always pays, Montrose County Sheriff Gene Lillard said.
To the extent possible, those who are expecting a package, or who are leaving one out for collection, should plan deliveries and collections for times when someone is home, or will be home soon. Left out too long, a package becomes a temptation to the sticky-fingered.
“These become easy targets, especially when FedEx, UPS or the post office delivers anything and leaves them,” Lillard said.
The MCSO previously caught a theft suspect who reportedly picked up a decoy package that contained a tracking device. Lillard wants people to know the MCSO continues to place decoy packages randomly to deter thefts. Once the package is picked up, the tracker locks in and registers, regardless whether a would-be thief looks at the contents and tries to leave the package behind.
“Maybe this will give a little bit of a forewarning that we are still actively trying to arrest people that are stealing packages. We will be able to track them,” Lillard said.
“We’re just trying to get some proactive enforcement with that going, too.”
