Shooting case headed to District Court over defense objections

Defense attorneys for the man accused of killing Jonas Najar Jr. last year argued at preliminary hearing that their client’s conduct had not been “unlawful,” as defined in statute, because he acted in self-defense.
Mark G. Miller is charged with second-degree murder in Najar’s death.
Although a preliminary hearing functions as a screening tool to determine whether there’s sufficient probable cause supporting a charge against a defendant, defense attorney questions on Wednesday pointed strongly to the argument of self-defense and an as-yet incomplete investigation.
Prosecutors, however, maintain Miller fired a gun into Najar’s face last Sept. 5, during an encounter on O-74 Road, without legal basis, while reasonably knowing the act was “practically certain” to cause death.
Montrose County Judge Laura Harvell ultimately found that by the standards of a preliminary hearing — which isn’t intended to function as a “mini trial,” but instead construes evidence in the light most favorable to prosecutors — the case should proceed to District Court for arraignment.
Najar was found dead in front of his vehicle on Sept. 5, 2022. According to testimony Wednesday, the vehicle was still running, with the driver’s side door ajar and the passenger side window rolled down. An investigation revealed Najar, 41, had encountered Miller, then 64, as Miller walked his dog.
According to an arrest affidavit in the case, Miller told investigators Najar got out of his vehicle and assaulted him. Miller then left the scene to get better cell reception, he said. A passerby found Najar and called for help.
Deputy District Attorney Andrew Eads had to demonstrate testimonial evidence that Miller, on Sept. 5, in Montrose County, fired a gun knowing it was likely to kill Najar and indeed caused his death.
His lone witness for Wednesday’ s preliminary hearing, Montrose County Sgt. Chuck Searcy, testified to receiving a call from dispatch the day of the shooting, during which he was told a man “who seemed reluctant” and “off,” had called and reported someone had been shot.
Searcy also said another investigator had received a call from Miller’s son. The younger man told the investigator something was going on and that Miller had shot somebody. Miller’s son reportedly received a text stating words to the effect that Miller had killed someone, but that Miller didn’t want to say more, so as to not “muddy the waters.”
Later, Searcy said Miller’s son had attempted to reach his father and when he could not, he reached out to his mother, Miller’s wife.
According to what later emerged during cross-examination, a text from Miller’s wife to their son stated: “Your father had to defend himself and shot somebody.”
After receiving the dispatch alert on the day of the shooting, Searcy responded to the scene. He saw Najar on the ground, clearly deceased, with a gunshot wound near the center of the face.
When investigators reached him, they told Miller come down the road and he complied. From there, he was taken to the MCSO, where Cmdr. Ted Valerio conducted an interview.
Miller was “pretty vague on a lot of things,” Searcy testified, but did tell Valerio no one else had been there. Per testimony, although he said he would be getting an attorney, Miller voluntarily told Valerio that, if the MCSO got a warrant and went to a shed on his property, deputies would find a key. The key would unlock a shop and deputies should check the filing cabinet for what they were looking for — the weapon, Searcy surmised.
Upon obtaining the warrant, investigators located the key and filing cabinet just as Miller had said. Inside the cabinet, they found a gun.
Investigators did not locate a gun or any weapon on Najar or in his vehicle, Searcy also testified. They did find farm-type implements and fencing materials, as well as random detritus from food wrappers and a cooler in the back with some beer. Najar was not under the influence of anything, according to a toxicology report. “There was nothing positive. It was negative,” Searcy said.
Defense attorney Scott Reisch queried Searcy about whether the MCSO had determined the distance Najar was from Miller when the shot was fired and what gunshot residue testing showed; in both instances, the information is pending completion of Colorado Bureau of Investigation testing and Searcy said he could not speak to CBI’s protocols.
In looking at a photo introduced by the defense, Searcy acknowledged a mark in the gravel behind Najar’s front tire, but could not speak to how fast the vehicle would have been going to cause such a mark. The MCSO’s investigation continues with regard to such points as scene reconstruction.
A casing recovered from the scene appeared to have dirt and gravel in it, and Reisch also asked how many people might have come through the scene before the MCSO arrived. Searcy said several vehicles use O-74 Road and that one of the original reporting parties who came upon the scene could have driven over some of it.
When asked whether he’d determined any reason as to why Najar apparently got out of his vehicle, Searcy replied: “He’s deceased. I can’t speak to that.”
Reisch also asked whether people who were interviewed as part of the investigation had pointed to any stresses Najar was under, including a child protective services case; Eads successfully objected to this being outside the scope of the prelim.
The same thing happened when Reisch later asked Searcy about the convenience store clerk who’d seen Najar prior to the shooting. His questioning suggested the clerk hadn’t thought Najar was acting like himself, but Eads’ objection was again sustained.
Reisch was, however, allowed to ask Searcy if the investigation would have proceeded had Miller outright said that he acted in self-defense.
“Absolutely,” Searcy replied.
Reisch pressed on, saying that Searcy knew from the communication between Miller’s wife and son that Miller “had been attacked.”
“Statements are one thing. Evidence is another,” Searcy said. Circumstantial evidence and others’ statements showed Miller took a life, he said.
When Reisch said the law allows a person with a reasonable fear of death or bodily in jury to defend himself, Eads objected and the statement was deemed not relevant for purposes of a preliminary hearing.
The court allowed Reisch to ask Searcy what his theory of the case was, however.
The answer: There was some type of disagreement, at some point, a firearm was introduced, a shot rang out “and took the life of Mr. Najar.”
Reisch went on to ask Searcy what evidence he had that the matter was not self-defense, and then defended the question as relevant, saying the court can bind over the case on a lesser charge than second-degree murder. Eads, though, contended self-defense was a matter for a jury at trial to consider and has nothing to do with the legal elements of second-degree murder.
Harvell allowed limited questioning along this line. Searcy then noted the only injury involved was the gunshot that killed Najar.
Searcy testified he saw nothing that would have caused him to conclude Miller had to defend himself with deadly force. He reiterated that he does not know what might have caused Najar to stop his vehicle and get out.
“I’m not able to prove intent. He’s dead,” Searcy said.
Searcy also said he couldn’t say what Sheriff Gene Lillard did or did not tell Miller at the scene on Sept. 5, 2022. Reisch’s line of questioning suggested Lillard had characterized what happened as “road rage.”
Despite the purpose of a preliminary hearing, prosecutors failed to demonstrate that Miller acted “unlawfully” or “feloniously,” Reisch said in closing argument: “The People have not presented any evidence whatsoever.”
The court should use its discretion and judgment to find that, if there is no evidence of unlawful conduct, the case should not proceed, he argued.
After a short break, Harvell returned to the courtroom crowded with supporters for both the Najar family and Miller. She said prosecutors had put on enough evidence to demonstrate that Miller, at the date of the charged conduct, shot Najar, and that a reasonable person could conclude the defendant may have committed a crime.
Prosecutors also demonstrated that Miller was aware that his conduct or the circumstances involved was practically certain to cause the result that occurred. That was the death of another person, as demonstrated by testimony.
Harvell set arraignment for March 20.