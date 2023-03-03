Shooting case headed to District Court over defense objections

The second-degree murder charge filed in the 2022 shooting death of Jonas Najar Jr. will proceed to District Court. (Montrose Daily Press/file photo)

Defense attorneys for the man accused of killing Jonas Najar Jr. last year argued at preliminary hearing that their client’s conduct had not been “unlawful,” as defined in statute, because he acted in self-defense.

Mark G. Miller is charged with second-degree murder in Najar’s death.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

Assistant Editor and Senior Writer

