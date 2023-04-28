Olathe High School senior Bethany McCracken is a bit humble, maybe even modest when reflecting on her accomplishment last year at the state archery competition.
"I did OK," she said.
On the contrary, McCracken did better than just OK, taking the top high school girl spot in Colorado. Then, this spring, she did it again.
Olathe Middle/High School's archery team has won state competitions before, but this is the first time a student has landed that prize for two consecutive years.
“It’s a great bragging right," said Olathe archery coach Jody Baugh.
McCracken wasn't the only local archer with true aim this year, as Olathe High School sophomore Luke Robertson won top high school boy archer in the state.
“It was surprising,” said Robertson, about finding out he has the top score in the state for high school archers. “I knew I had done good enough to get into nationals so I was really excited about that. And then we were looking at the leaderboards and we were like ‘it says I’m top boy’ — so we called (coach Baugh) just to make sure … we were really surprised.”
McCracken and Robertson, along with their Olathe High School teammates and six middle school archers from Olathe Middle School, are competing in the US Western National Tournament this week in Sandy, Utah. Competitions are April 28-29.
As she prepared to travel to Utah with her family, McCracken said she felt more confident about her prospects than she did last year.
“I practiced a lot, and I know what to expect since I went last year," she said.
McCracken first raised a bow during a middle school P.E. class. She then joined the school's archery team her junior year.
“It’s been a lot of fun,” McCracken said. “At first it was kinda hard to learn, but as soon as I got the hang of it it was something I kept wanting to do.”
Coach Baugh said she was confident in McCracken's ability.
“She’s got the determination to accomplish anything that she sets her mind to do,” said her coach, adding that her archers are responsible when it comes to juggling both archery with academics.
McCracken's mother, Angela, noted how the team has been doing virtual tournaments held in OMS’ gym, so a tournament like nationals where they shoot next to people from around the country is nerve wracking.
In addition to Bethany, the McCracken clan has several archers aiming for the bullseye. Bethany's cousin Kylie McCracken is a seventh grader on the middle school archery team and her brother Kyle, a freshman, will be competing for the first time this year at nationals.
“I hope that they do really good," the archers' mother said.
The western nationals encompasses 23 states. The tournament recently returned to in-person in 2022 after being forced to cancel the previous two years due to COVID. More than 1,500 student archers competed last year.
One day of competition will be bullseye shooting, where archers shoot three sets 10 meters from the target and three sets 15 meters away. The other day will be a 3D challenge, which consists of multiple 3D targets being shot at from varying ranges.
Five Olathe middle schoolers and seven high school archers will also be competing at the Centershot competition in Sandy at the same time as nationals.
Coach Baugh said in the past Olathe has seen numerous archers head to nationals and even some students who qualify and attend world archery competitions. The coach is hopeful that members of this year's team may qualify for that next level as well.