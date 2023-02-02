Elijah Johnson, accused of fatally shooting a man in a Sherwood Drive home on Jan. 23, was formally charged with first-degree murder Thursday.
Johnson, 26, was arrested initially on suspicion of second-degree murder in the death of David Lofley, 59. At Johnson’s advisement hearing Jan. 24, Deputy District Attorney Andrew Eads indicated the prosecutor’s office intended to file first-degree murder charges.
Eads at the time alleged Johnson had shot Lofley twice, with the first striking the older man in the shoulder and the second, in the head.
Public defender Daniel Lavrisha said the initial arrest affidavit did not clearly state there were two shots, or where the bullets struck Lofley.
According to the arrest affidavit, Johnson lived in the home with his mother and Lofley. Early Jan. 23, Johnson and Lofley got into an argument over Johnson’s lack of employment and chronic game-playing.
Johnson’s mother came out of her room as the pair continued quarreling and heard Lofley tell her son not to throw things at him. When she turned away, she heard a gunshot.
The affidavit says when she turned around, she saw Lofley on his knees, with his head to the floor, and her son allegedly holding a pistol.
“She said that Elijah then shot David in the head and he fell forward,” the document alleges. Johnson then allegedly lit up a cigarette as she called 911.
Lofley died at the scene.
Johnson was being held on a $500,000 bond. A status conference is set for March 30 and a preliminary hearing on April 20.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
