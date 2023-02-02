Elijah Johnson, accused of fatally shooting a man in a Sherwood Drive home on Jan. 23, was formally charged with first-degree murder Thursday.

Johnson, 26, was arrested initially on suspicion of second-degree murder in the death of David Lofley, 59. At Johnson’s advisement hearing Jan. 24, Deputy District Attorney Andrew Eads indicated the prosecutor’s office intended to file first-degree murder charges.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

