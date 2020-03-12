The woman who can be heard on 911 tapes admitting to having shot Ryan Redifer in his Paonia home two years ago was in a state of terror when she took her finger off her trigger guard and fired, she testified.
Heather Jones, a Marine veteran with a sharpshooting background, is charged with second-degree murder. Redifer was shot in the stomach while entering his home on Poplar Avenue, where Jones, who formerly owned the home, had been staying for the night.
He died months later of complications from the injury and the manner of death was ruled a homicide.
Jones on Wednesday said she was “feeling the worst terror of my entire life” the night of Jan. 12, 2018, because of recent incidents that left her feeling under threat from strangers, and because, based on knocking and pounding from outside, she thought someone was breaking into Redifer’s home.
During testimony that stretched over two days, Jones repeatedly referred to the shooting as “the accident” and said she acted to protect herself.
“I believed the person was an intruder and my life was in danger,” Jones said.
Upon realizing she had shot Redifer — whom she had formerly dated and whom she considered a good friend — Jones said she was in “complete shock.”
However, she still believed for hours after that someone other than Redifer had been trying to get into his house, Jones said. It was at least a day later that she was able to access voicemails that had recorded Redifer knocking on the doors.
Jones also testified as to photos, a SIM card and other evidence presented. These related to an associate of hers, Lynette Taylor, whom she had met during her sobriety journey.
Taylor, in testimony last week, said she had not stayed with Jones during 2017; did not know or date a person named Sam who lived on the Southern Ute Reservation; did not know what a SIM card was, and who, when asked to say if she recognized anything in a photo showing vehicles, identified only turkeys in the picture. When asked, Taylor also denied being afraid of testifying because of a motorcycle gang. Her mannerisms on the stand indicated a lack of full engagement in the court process.
Jones on Wednesday testified that the photos showed Taylor and her vehicle. She also identified a SIM card as one that had been removed from Taylor’s phone.
Jones earlier testified she had twice met “Sam,” who she said was dating Taylor in 2017, and left a trailer with a Harley parked on her property for about 10 days.
Jones said she was concerned for Taylor because “Sam” was physically abusive and a member of a motorcycle gang, although at first, she found Taylor’s stories about the gang and alleged drug trafficking “fantastical.”
Jones was not initially worried for herself, because she was not involved in drugs and did not know Taylor’s purported associates, she said.
That changed in late 2017, per testimony: Taylor showed up at Jones’ property, with nowhere to go, because Sam had been arrested in another state.
On Jan. 11, 2018, Jones accompanied Taylor into Delta where Taylor met with a probation officer. That visit ended in Taylor’s arrest.
Jones testified that she’d been letting Taylor use her phone to make calls and after Taylor’s arrest that day, she began receiving several calls from someone named “Carl,” but who used her name. He was asking her about Taylor and saying he needed to hear from her by 8.
“I was afraid at that point,” Jones said.
Under cross-examination by District Attorney Dan Hotsenpiller, Jones said Carl — identified as a “Carl Matthews” — had not specifically threatened her, but that she was worried for Taylor.
Per Hotsenpiller’s question, “Carl Matthews” had apologized for bothering Jones in his attempt to reach Taylor.
The night of Jan. 11, 2018, Jones stayed with another friend. The next day, she asked Redifer to accompany her to her property, where Taylor’s vehicle was still parked.
Per testimony, they found it spattered with mud and a wide swath of the ground torn up from someone having spun “doughnuts” in the soft earth. Footprints led to the door, where Jones saw the deadbolt had been tampered with.
She quickly put together a bag and took refuge at Redifer’s. There, she used his keys to unlock a gun safe and retrieve one of her firearms, which she loaded “to make me feel safer.”
Those keys, she testified, remained in the house and Redifer did not take them when he later went out for the evening.
Jones said she did not share her concerns with mutual friends who visited Redifer that day. Instead, she discussed religion with one of the friends, Darcy Rabin, who testified previously that Jones had exhibited no concerns and, on a whim, asked to be baptized.
“I decided that day, conclusively, to accept Jesus into my life,” Jones said, explaining she wanted to “act out” a baptism to understand what it was like.
When Redifer left the home, Jones locked up. She opened up briefly when an earlier visitor, Dean Cotnam, returned there to retrieve water bottles — Cotnam, she said, called out her name.
Per testimony, Redifer did not lock his home and could become frustrated if others did. Jones testified that when they had previously lived together, she would lock the doors when he was gone and Redifer knew this.
Jones reiterated that, as she rested on the couch Jan. 12, 2018, she heard rattling, knocking and banging on the doors. She said she hoped it was just one of Redifer’s many friends, who would just leave, because she wasn’t in the mood for company. Instead, the loud sounds continued, with no one calling out to her.
Jones said she concealed herself as best she could under a coffee table as “muffled” sounds came from a bedroom, then soft footsteps. A flashlight then swept the living room.
Jones fired her gun. When she realized who she had shot, she called 911 and told Redifer, who was doubled over, to lie down near where investigators later found his phone, glasses and a beanie hat.
“(Redifer) asked ‘What is wrong with you’ and at that point, you didn’t tell him why you shot him?” Hotsenpiller said. Per testimony, Jones’ reply to Redifer was that the wound “wasn’t fatal.”
Jones said Wednesday she was trying to comfort Redifer, and that she had never expected he would die.
“He knew I was afraid and what I was afraid of,” she said, although she did not specifically tell Redifer why she opened fire.
Jones under cross examination also said she had been expecting Redifer home that night.
Testimony continued Wednesday afternoon. A defense expert was slated to testify, along with rebuttal witnesses.
