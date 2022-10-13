Bail for shooting suspect Kristie Jones was dropped dramatically Thursday morning, Oct. 13, with the judge finding other ways to ensure community safety, including regular alcohol testing.

As of 4 p.m. Thursday, Montrose County Jail records showed Jones was still in custody.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?