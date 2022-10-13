Bail for shooting suspect Kristie Jones was dropped dramatically Thursday morning, Oct. 13, with the judge finding other ways to ensure community safety, including regular alcohol testing.
As of 4 p.m. Thursday, Montrose County Jail records showed Jones was still in custody.
Jones, 63, is suspected of shooting her daughter on Oct. 6, during an encounter in the Paradox Trail home where she was living.
Her daughter, 36, was struck in the back of her shoulder, with the bullet traveling out through her chest, and was ultimately taken to a Grand Junction hospital for treatment.
The woman, Casey Riley, reported broken bones and a punctured lung. She strongly disputes her mother’s apparent assertion of self-defense.
Formal charges are to be filed by Oct. 26; Jones was detained on suspicion of second-degree murder, first-degree assault, reckless endangerment and prohibited use of a weapon. At her initial advisement last week, the court indicated an unspecified issue with probable cause on one of the allegations, but set bail at $15,000.
Thursday, Jones returned to court in another bid for a personal recognizance bond.
Public defender Randall Still said the court’s main concern the first time around was how close Jones lived to Riley.
Jones was staying in a trailer home next door to Riley. Jones’ ex-husband and Riley’s father owns the home and had given Riley permission to be there whenever she wanted.
Harvell at the first bond hearing had noted concerns about how Jones would be able to access the home without coming within a prohibited distance of Riley.
On Thursday, Still told the court a longtime friend of Jones’ had offered to let her stay with him in Montrose. She would no longer be living near Riley, if released, and would be able to get to court for proceedings. Also, she would accept other non-monetary conditions of bail as ordered by the court.
Deputy District Attorney Andrew Eads reiterated Riley’s opposition to a bond modification, saying she still feared for community safety. Jones was intoxicated when she pulled the trigger, Eads alleged, and, he said, the risk doesn’t go away no matter where Jones lives.
Riley, who previously told the Daily Press that $15,000 was too low of a bond, spoke Thursday by phone. “I do feel the safety factor is at risk,” she said, adding that the friend Jones would stay with also struggled with alcohol in the past. If Jones were to be released at all — which Riley did not favor — it should be with strict alcohol monitoring as a condition, she said.
Another woman spoke by phone, saying drug and alcohol testing should be enforced if Jones were to post bail.
At Jones’ initial hearing last week, another public defender had argued against including an alcohol prohibition in a protection order pertaining to Jones’ contact with Riley. Thursday, Still said there was no objection to alcohol monitoring conditions.
Harvell said a situation that kept Jones and Riley further apart was a good idea. “The violent allegations in this case have shaken this family,” she said.
Harvell then explained that the key issue was whether bail could be set in a manner to ensure the safety of all concerned and the community. She noted Jones’ significant ties to the county, where she has lived for decades.
Harvell then reduced Jones’ bail to $150, cash-only, and imposed a requirement for alcohol-testing, which is to take place at least once a week. Jones, who is reportedly indigent, will have to pay the testing fees each time.
Harvell also said she was setting bail based on information in Jones’ original arrest affidavit, conflicting statements and the possibility of her raising an affirmative defense.
According to an arrest affidavit written hours after the shooting, Jones said her daughter had come over to the home, angry about a damaged photo, and began beating on her bedroom door trying to get it back.
Per the affidavit, Jones said that after the noise stopped, she came out of her room and her daughter came at her through a curtain that hung between the hallway and the living. Jones reportedly said she’d fired, intending to shoot into the air as a warning, and didn’t realize the bullet struck her daughter.
Based on his findings at the scene, Montrose County Sheriff’s Office Cpl. T. Thompson wrote that evidence supported Jones’ part of the story. He said the damaged photo was found in Riley’s car, without any blood on it, and also noted a firing distance of about 3 feet. Investigators also recovered a croquet mallet that appeared to match dents in the door.
However, Riley said she had gone over to the home to get the family photo after her mother damaged it and texted her a picture of the result. This photo was eventually passed to her, torn into pieces, from beneath the bedroom door.
Riley said she also asked for another family photo that she feared would be damaged and which she hadn’t found in its customary place.
She said her mother opened her bedroom door and seemed to indicate that she would get that photo; Riley said she then turned and was walking away when her mother allegedly fired. The bullet struck her in the shoulder blade. She said she didn’t know about a croquet mallet.
MSCO Cmdr. Ted Valerio said a follow-up interview was conducted with Riley on Tuesday. He said the sequence of events she reported with respect to the shooting is supported by what was at the scene: “evidence supports that may have been the most logical chain of events.”
