Shooting victim speaks out; sheriff's office says scene supports sequence of events relayed by injured woman

A Montrose County woman severely injured in a shooting last week says the accused shooter — her mother — knew what she was doing when she allegedly opened fire.
Casey Riley, who suffered broken bones and a punctured lung in the Oct. 6 shooting, disputes what suspect Kristie Jones, 63, reportedly told investigators had happened.
Countering some of the information in an initial arrest affidavit, information gleaned during follow-up investigations indicates that Riley’s sequence of events is supported by what was at the scene, Montrose County Sheriff’s Office Cmdr. Ted Valerio said on Wednesday.
Jones was being held on suspicion of attempted second-degree murder; first-degree assault, reckless endangerment and prohibited use of a weapon.
Formal charges are pending. A court hearing last week indicated that all allegations might not go forward; however, court records on Wednesday listed the above arrest charges.
Investigators allege Jones was heavily intoxicated when she got into a dispute with her daughter over family photos on Oct. 6 at the Paradox Trail mobile home owned by Jones’ ex-husband. Jones was allowed to live there; Riley had standing permission from her father to be in the home.
Riley, who spent days at St. Mary’s Hospital after being shot, recounted what happened, refuting Jones’ versions of events as rendered in the arrest affidavit.
Riley said that as she prepared for a family dinner on Oct. 6, Jones began texting her a picture of an older photo of her infant self and her brother. “She started saying how much she hated me,” Riley, 36, told the Daily Press in an Oct. 10 phone call.
She said the next text showed a photo of the same picture, only with Riley’s face cut out of it. Riley headed next door to where her father and Jones live.
“I went over there. As soon as I got there, she ran into her room. She knew it was me from the get-go. She knew danged well it was me,” Riley said.
Riley said she only wanted the picture, as well as another photo from her childhood, which was missing from its frame. “I told her I want that one as well,” Riley said.
Riley alleged that her mother slid the photo of Riley and her brother — torn into pieces — under the bedroom door.
“That picture means a lot to me. I knocked on the door loudly. I told her, ‘I want my picture of me and my sister (the other photo), and I don’t want it tore up.’ She didn’t say anything. That’s when I went looking through the house,” Riley said.
Riley denied battering her mother’s door with a croquet mallet, as Jones’ arrest affidavit suggested could have happened, based on dents in the door and the discovery of the mallet.
“I don’t know what that is. That entire back area looks completely destroyed from what it was when I was there. I threw one basket (of old hair accessories) on the ground from the bathroom,” Riley said, adding that the basket was hers to begin with.
Riley said Jones eventually opened her bedroom door.
“I told her I wanted the picture.”
Jones reportedly indicated assent and Riley said she then believed her mother was retrieving the photo. She turned to go into the living room, to give Jones some space.
“That was when I got hit with the bullet, in the back. At first, I thought she’d hit me with a baseball bat. It was a big boom and my eyes swelled up instantly,” Riley said.
When Riley tried to speak, her voice sounded strange, as if she was speaking from a tracheostomy.
“I saw blood. I said, you fricking shot me,” she recounted.
“She shot me in the shoulder blade and it went diagonally through my body and came out almost dead center of my chest,” Riley alleged, adding that, had the bullet gone just a fraction to the side, she would have died.
Although investigators wrote that initially, nerve damage was suspected, Riley clarified that she doesn’t appear to have experienced any. The affidavit confirms the bullet entered Riley’s scapula and exited her chest.
Riley said she fled the home, plugging the gunshot wound with her finger, raced to her car, and called 911. Still trying to deal with her wound, Riley tossed the phone aside, and it landed on the floorboard. She attempted to back out of the driveway, but could not do that and maintain pressure on her wound.
Riley said she got out of her car, made her way to the passenger side and retrieved her phone, then laid on the ground to put pressure on her back. When a dispatcher instructed her to sit up, she pressed her back against the vehicle’s tire and tried to keep pressure on the front of the wound.
Two family members arrived, followed within minutes by first responders.
Sheriff’s Investigator T. Thompson prepared the arrest warrant early Oct. 7, based on initial information that has since been augmented with follow-up investigation. According to the Oct. 7 document, Jones claimed she shot her daughter in self-defense after the younger woman came over and began battering her bedroom door, then came at her aggressively through a curtain dividing the hallway and living room. Again, Riley disputes that information.
Jones reportedly told Thompson she was “startled,” meant to fire over her daughter’s head, and hadn’t meant to hit her.
Riley alleges her mother knew full well what she was doing.
“I know my mother,” she said, also alleging Jones has in the past made emphatic statements about gun-use.
“If it was an accident, she would have helped me. If she was trying to fire a warning shot, she would have tried to make sure I was OK,” Riley said.
Thompson in the Oct. 7 affidavit had raised questions with what Riley reportedly told another deputy about the sequence of events related to to picture. (The document only refers to the first picture, not the second Riley said she was looking for.)
Investigators spoke with Riley again on Tuesday, Oct. 11, Valerio said. Although what happened is not completely clear — and the investigation is still active — investigators now have a good grasp on the sequence of events, as far as what was on the scene, which appears to back Riley’s information, he said.
“Evidence supports that may have been the most logical chain of events,” Valerio said.
He also said there were two family photos in question and the curtain between the hallway and the living room was not necessarily a factor in the actual shooting.
Valerio said Riley had tried to keep pressure on her wound. He said deputies performed life-saving measures when they arrived.
“We’re all very fortunate that our victim is alive,” Valerio said.
At Jones’ first advisement the afternoon of Oct. 7, Riley, her father, and her children’s father all spoke against Jones being allowed to consume alcohol. They wanted a high bond set. In court, Riley’s father alleged Jones had shot him in the 1980s, while Riley alleged past violence on her mother’s part.
“I never once put my hands on my mom,” she said Oct. 10, refuting what Jones reportedly told Thompson.
Instead, the older woman was known to become violent when drinking, Riley alleged. Riley also reiterated what she alleged to the court on Oct. 7: that her mother once assaulted her teenage daughter and the family at the time had tried to get Jones help.
The family had feared Jones would eventually shoot someone, Riley told the Daily Press: “It’s been coming.”
Riley said she’d gone so far as to write her mother a lengthy letter, urging her to seek help.
“It’s terrifying to know the depths her mental state has gone to. For any mother to be able to pull the trigger on her daughter from behind, I’m sorry, that shows complete derangement,” Riley said.
She also said previous encounters with her mother had left her hoping the MCSO would try to take Jones’ gun under Colorado’s “red flag” law. The law allows individuals or law enforcement to ask courts for a temporary extreme risk protection order that will prohibit another from having a firearm.
“I told them, what does she have to do, shoot someone? I guess that’s what it took. Thank God I’m still breathing,” Riley said.
Valerio did not immediately have information about the encounters Riley referenced and whether they met the legal threshold for seeking a court order to seize a gun. He said although it was alleged in court Oct. 7 that Jones had been involved in a shooting in the 1980s, the red flag law didn’t exist then, and the alleged shooting happened in another state.
When a mental health hold or evaluation is ordered, in general, it is rare for a person to be held for an extended period, and absent specific threats around the use of a firearm, that sort of circumstance wouldn’t necessarily spark a red flag review, Valerio said.
Jones was slated for another bond hearing Thursday morning, Oct. 13. Bail was previously set at $15,000, cash or property pledge, with a finding that a personal recognizance bond was not appropriate. A protection order in the case bars Jones from consuming alcohol.
Riley did not agree with a $15,000 bail. “It’s absolutely too low,” she said Oct. 10.
