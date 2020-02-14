A Montrose County family looking to formalize their shotgun shooting range with a special use permit is hopeful county commissioners will allow it, after the planning commission recommended denial.
Randy and Penny Leonard have a 42.7-acre parcel off South River Road (part of Leonard River Ranches) where friends, family and other invited guests shoot clay targets, trap and skeet; users call themselves The Blowfly Shooting Group.
The intent is to keep the Blowfly range open to invited guests, and to continue to allow students and 4-H shooters to practice there, with shot size limited and shooting taking place at set times.
“It’s just a family and friends shooting range. It will never be open just to the public,” applicant Randy Leonard said Thursday. “We can’t quite understand why our property rights are getting devalued the way they are.”
Nearby property owners in letters to the planning commission said, however, their property values and quality of life are adversely affected by the shooting that has been taking place. A complaint received last year prompted the county to take a look, Planning and Development Director Steve White said.
In contrast to backyard shooting in a country setting, the property was hosting special events for 4-H, and had a station for trap shooting and other infrastructure, White said.
The Leonard property is zoned for general agriculture. According to planning documents, the shooting range facility would include a parking area, small storage sheds, target and trap buildings and a portable toilet, with the shooting area to the southern portion of the applied-for site and shooting focused toward the south.
The county would consider such a facility as a recreation facility, which requires a special permit.
White notified the Leonards via letter last May and said they stopped shooting activities after receiving the letter, then began the application process for a special use permit.
The application states all events at Blowfly would have between 20 and 30 shooters and that hills provide natural barriers and shot containment. The applicants measured decibels for 12 gauge shotgun at between 51-54 decibels, and measured the distance to the closest home to the north at 900 feet and the closest home to the south at 1,200 feet.
The Montrose County Planning Commission late last year cited noise levels, the inability to safely determine the proper and safe use of the shot being fired and negative impacts on nearby residents. The appointed board recommended that Montrose County commissioners deny the special use permit, because of “uncertainty of things that cannot be answered,” noise levels and the direction of shooting.
The request comes before the Montrose County commissioners at 1 p.m. Wednesday; because of anticipated public interest, this hearing will be held at the Montrose County Event Center, 1036 N. Seventh St.
White supplied an alternate recommendation, in case the board of county commissioners decides to approve the special use permit for Blowfly. The alternate recommendation has more than a dozen conditions attached, including noise limits, reclamation of shot, downward direct lighting, dust control, a limit to the number of special events each year, with 24-hour notice to the planning department required and compliance inspection.
“I put that other information in there just for their (county commissioners’) benefit, so if they do something different, it doesn’t cause confusion,” White said.
In December, attorneys representing several nearby property owners asked the county to reject the permit.
J. David Reed and Andrew Boyko said their clients “do not stand in opposition of firearms or the landowners’ ability to own or operate firearms.” However, they oppose the special use permit because it would impair their quality of life, ability to enjoy their own property, and over concerns for health, safety and welfare.
These “are not speculative in nature,” the letter states, but “arise out of personal experience, as there is a history involving the proposed use at this property.”
Jim and Sally Hohnberger wrote that although they have nothing against guns or the Leonards, they purchased their property in an area zoned for general agriculture because of the protections that zoning affords. The shooting on the property has disrupted their lives and, when they sought appraisals, they learned having a shooting range next door could drop their property value by 20 percent
Yvonne Jackson’s property borders the Blowfly location. In her letter, she reported “continuous shooting,” including shots that White could hear over the phone when she called in a complaint. Once what Jackson characterized as a “cease and desist” order was issued, she said her peace returned.
“I ask all of you who are making the decision to approve or disapprove, would you want to live by a shooting range?” John Jackson wrote in his letter.
The Leonards also drew support.
In a letter to Blowfly that the Leonards’ attorney included in the application, Peter Grimson said the range benefits his clay shooting team, The Shot Slingers. Students have been able to practice there and also learn from veteran shooters, he said, which has helped the team to grow. Although there are other ranges, Blowfly is the only one that has trap bunkers, skeet fields and five-stand, he said.
“Please allow the Blowfly to continue and be the positive support for the young men and women in the Delta County/Montrose County area,” Grimson wrote.
Team members also submitted letters of support.
Opposing letters said there are better locations for a shotgun range and reiterated noise and property value concerns.
“We’ve been shooting there since we moved there, which was in 2006,” Randy Leonard said. “We had three or four neighbors that didn’t like it. The rest of the neighbors are OK with it.”
