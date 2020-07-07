Showing Montrose cares: Community partakes in Make-A-Wish Parade of Wishes

The community came together Friday to show its support for three wish kids who had their wishes postponed due to the coronavirus. The Make-A-Wish worked with local coordinators to organize a Parade of Wishes to celebrate wish kids Shantal, Anabel and Kaylie.
The community met at Cerise Park at 9:15 a.m., where they finished decorating their vehicles and got a chance to meet other members of the community.
For Jose Gonzalez of Delta, the parade provided a way for him to give back.
“To do something to give something back for someone in need,” he said.
Gonzalez drove his Monte Carlo in the parade, which had air-powered hydraulics. His hope is that the car was something cool for the kids to see.
Make-A-Wish organized a Parade of Wishes for three Montrose wish kids, who had their trips to Disney World postponed because of COVID-19.
“Hopefully it makes them smile,” he said. “With everything going on to have a split second of happiness is worth a lot.”
Grace Lucas was one of the kids who got bounced around in the Monte Carlo before the parade.
“I liked it,” she said. “It was fun going up and down.”
Bobbi and Paul Ledvina decided to participate in the parade Friday because they said it was a good cause as Montrose showed how much they care. As the wish kids see the community drive by their homes, Bobbi said, “I hope that they at least feel better even though they can’t go. The community has come together to show their support.”
She added, “I just want (COVID-19) to be over with, so hopefully they will survive long enough and get their wish.
Prior to their departure from the park, Ryan Bertorello, a Make-A-Wish volunteer, expressed his gratitude for the community’s support.
“Thank you guys so much for coming out,” Bertorello said. “I appreciate the support.”
Despite the families knowing about the parade a week beforehand, they kept it a surprise until that morning for the three kids, who became overjoyed as they waved at everyone.
Visiting Shantal
Shantal Jacobsen, 17, was the first wish kid the parade visited. She sat along the side of the road surrounded by her family and waved at everyone who drove past. Car horns and sirens flashed and echoed through the air as Shantal grinned from ear-to-ear.
Wyndie Jacobsen, Shantal’s mother, said she was surprised to see the number of vehicles.
“I thought it would be a few cars coming down,” she said. “But it was awesome. Shantal really enjoyed that and the dogs. Seeing everyone really made her excited.”
After the parade had passed, a local firefighter walked to the edge of the road and asked Wyndie how Shantal was doing. Shantal has been airlifted twice to Children’s Hospital in Denver with the firefighters being the first one scene when her seizures occurred.
“I appreciate him checking up on her,” Wyndie said. “It’s been tough. It’s not just medical. She has genetic disorders.”
The family has seen a decline in Shantal’s cognitive abilities over the past four years where she cannot remember family vacations and events. She just celebrated her 18th birthday and graduated from Peak Academy, but not in a traditional way.
“It’s just been one thing for her after the other,” Wyndie said.
First, the trip to Disney World was canceled because of COVID-19, then her birthday in April was impacted and then graduation was canceled and moved to Zoom.
Through all her trials though, Shantal has a smile on her face. While her trip to Disney World is on hold, her love for Disney, especially the movie Frozen, keeps her excited.
“I look at it that it was meant to be for some reason,” Wyndie said. “I’m trying to look at the positive of why all this has happened. Instead of being angry, we’ve got time and hopefully next year we get to go.”
The family’s trip has been postponed to at least late spring or early summer of 2021.
Visiting Anabel
Anabel, 11, was the second wish kid the community visited along the route. Standing with her family in their front yard, Anabel waved as everyone drove by. Following the last vehicle, Anabel saw a group of horses. Violet Tubbs, a former rodeo queen and her family Shantel and Trent Tubbs brought their horses from Olathe to support the cause. They walked the horses up to the fence where Anabel had the opportunity to pet them.
“I just hope they know our community cares about them and that they can see love in our community,” Shantel said. “She was so sweet. It made her day.”
Violet added, “And that their sickness isn’t holding them back.”
Trent said they decided to bring their horses to provide the kids an opportunity they might not otherwise have.
Visiting Kaylie
Kaylie, 14, was the last wish kid in the Parade of Wishes. Despite being non-verbal, Kaylie was overjoyed to see the parade come through her neighborhood. With her family by her side, Kaylie could not hold back a smile. Seeing her daughter’s joy and recognition made Kaylie’s mother Lauri Varvel happy.
“It was amazing,” Varvel said. “I didn’t even imagine it would be such a big turnout. I know that she felt extremely special and loved being around the horses today.”
Kaylie was diagnosed with cerebral palsy and a seizure disorder. She also has a scarred vocal box. Despite that, Kaylie expresses her interest in horses and Minnie Mouse.
Varvel said anywhere they go, Kaylie will find Minnie Mouse merchandise.
“I know when she sees Minnie, she’ll be off the charts excited,” Varvel said.
Kaylie’s sister also likes horses. As her sister rides, Kaylie begs to go, but she doesn’t get to ride often. But, Friday she did.
“I know when she got to get on, it made her year because she loves every time she gets to go for a ride,” Varvel said.
Taking photos and videos of the occasion, Varvel hoped her daughter felt like it was her day and became a joyful memory she can look back on.
All three families appreciated the community’s efforts to make their children feel special amid the postponement of their wishes.
