As the Star Spangled Banner blasted through a speaker at the Cobble Creek clubhouse, members of the residential community finished decorating their golf carts in red, white and blue for a Fourth of July golf cart parade.
Belynda Prehn, a Cobble Creek resident, said the last week of June, members of the Cobble Creek community came up with the idea as a spin off of their Christmas parade for Independence Day. During the discussion, Prehn said, “Somebody said, ‘Oh, decorating the carts is for kids’ and I said, ‘But, we’re big kids.’”
With the purpose of making the best of the situation, the residents grabbed balloons, streamers and Uncle Sam to attach to their carts before they headed out from the clubhouse.
The community and neighbors came out to celebrate the holiday by lining the streets and waving as the golf cart processional meandered through the neighborhood.
Diana Atha, a mother of twins Adelaide and Christina, appreciated the opportunity to watch a parade, since the traditional Fourth of July parade was canceled due to COVID-19.
“Having little kids, they just get so much delight in it and it’s about two minutes from our house,” Atha said. “We always go to the one on Main Street or the one in Ouray, so this was a cute little substitute.”
Adelaide, 3, said the parade was fun for America day.
“(Fireworks) are kind of scary for me,” she said.
Once the parade passed, Adelaide enjoyed spraying water from a water gun at people.
“I like spraying Mr. Mark,” she said.
Mark Prehn, a resident and maintenance worker for the Cobble Creek community, said the celebration was different, but he enjoyed seeing members of his community. He said the event reminded him of their Christmas celebration.
“It was different for sure, but you know, it was kind of nice,” Prehn said. “We did this at Christmas and we had Christmas decorations on all of the carts.”
Prehn added, “I hope (the youth) remember that it was fun and that they got to see some neat stuff. I’m sure they’ll remember the squirt guns.”
Belynda Prehn made the parade participants duck as she sprayed water from her squirt gun as they passed.
Man's best friends put on a smile as they rode with their owners in the golf cart parade in Cobble Creek.
Belynda Prehn uses a squirt gun to spray water onto participants in the Fourth of July golf cart parade. Prehn said the event was a spin off the the Cobble Creek Christmas parade.
Man's best friends put on a smile as they rode with their owners in the golf cart parade in Cobble Creek.
Gaynie and David Mize wave at people outside of the Cobble Creek clubhouse as they participate in the Fourth of July golf cart parade around the neighborhood.
Belynda Prehn uses a squirt gun to spray water onto participants in the Fourth of July golf cart parade. Prehn said the event was a spin off the the Cobble Creek Christmas parade.
Adelaide Atha squirts water from a water gun at Jackson Mudgett during the Fourth of July golf cart parade in the Cobble Creek community in Montrose Saturday.
Residents of Cobble Creek celebrated the Fourth of July with a golf cart parade around the neighborhood after decorating their carts in red, white and blue.
Uncle Sam, Bill, waves at patrons as he leads the golf cart parade on July 4.
“It was awesome,” she said. “I wish more people would have come up with an idea like this. You can do this in your neighborhood.”
Brylee Gagne got the opportunity to drive one of the golf carts Saturday morning. While it wasn’t like a traditional July 4, Gagne said the golf cart parade was a good replacement.
“I liked it because we were swerving on the sides of the road and it was really fun,” she said. “I don’t like not having a fireworks show. I wish we had one.”
Gaynie Mize, a community resident, enjoyed participating in the parade.
“We are golf players, but we like to do silly stuff,” Mize said. “I enjoyed seeing all the people come out, having the carts playing patriotic music and having the kids come out, which we loved.”
Mize sported a pinwheel headband and a Stars and Stripes tutu during the parade and said, “Never grow up because there’s no reason to.”
Following the golf cart parade, Dave’s Fault performed outside of the clubhouse as the community enjoyed snacks and drinks.
While the July 4 community celebrations were canceled, the Cobble Creek community came together to enjoy being big kids for our nation’s birthday.
Belynda Prehn uses a squirt gun to spray water onto participants in the Fourth of July golf cart parade. Prehn said the event was a spin off the the Cobble Creek Christmas parade.
