Shuttle company accused of age discrimination

Telluride Express allegedly violated federal laws against age discrimination when it refused in 2015 to hire 79-year-old Chester Webber, even though he met all qualifications, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission contends in a lawsuit filed Tuesday.
The suit, filed against San Miguel Mountain Ventures LLC, which does business as Telluride Express, came after other attempts to address the matter failed, the EEOC said in a Wednesday announcement.
It seeks a court order prohibiting Telluride Express from policies and programs that discriminate against people 40 and older to “eradicate the effects of defendant’s past and present unlawful unemployment practices.”
As well, the suit seeks back wages, liquidated damages and interest for Webber.
A response deadline for the company has not been set. Court documents did not list an attorney of record for Telluride Express. Messages left for Telluride Express on Wednesday were not immediately returned.
Majority interest in the company was sold in 2016 — after the alleged age discrimination — to an entity controlled by Ogilvie Family Limited Partnership, according to publicly available information.
“It is a suit against the company itself,” EEOC trial attorney Michael LeGarde said Wednesday. “Obviously, with the claim happening in 2015, that is when the former owners were running the company.”
Specific owners are not named as defendants; only the company is. Who would be legally liable in the event of a judgment has not been determined, but such a judgment would be against the company, LaGarde said.
Webber was given an application to drive for the private shuttle service in 2015. According to the EEOC, Telluride Express refused the application the day after Webber applied, despite his experience and clean driving record. The company reportedly cited its insurance agreement with Philadelphia Insurance Companies, which states: “No driver under the age of 21 or over the age of 79 is an eligible driver” and those between ages 75 and 79 are ineligible to drive passenger transportation vehicles.
Webber filed a charge with the EEOC on Nov. 2, 2015, alleging the company had violated the Age Discrimination Act by not hiring him.
The EEOC investigated and on March 15, 2019, issued a letter of determination finding reasonable cause to believe the act was violated. The EEOC and Telluride Express were unable to reach an agreement to reconcile the allegation without trial and again failed after reopening the conciliation process.
This process is confidential. As an agency, the EEOC processes between 70,000 and 90,000 complaints a year, with a limited number of investigators. There are many reasons why it can take time to file a case and that timeline depends on the nature of a given case.
The EEOC’s complaint says Webber was qualified for the job he sought: he had a valid commercial driver’s license, a current Department of Transportation medical certificate, and, with no traffic violations or accidents in the prior three years, Webber had none of “unacceptable” offenses detailed on Telluride Express’ application. He also had more than 50 years of safe commercial driving experience under his belt.
In 2015, Telluride Express’ transportation supervisor called Webber to tell him the company “would not hire him because the company’s commercial auto insurance policy would not cover him as a driver, because he was too old,” per the complaint.
The document alleges Telluride Express did not ask its insurance carrier to modify the guidelines or make an exception for Webber, based on his qualifications and safety record, nor did the company try to find other commercial auto insurance that would cover him.
Per the complaint: Less than one week after rejecting Webber, Telluride hired 11 new drivers, then nine more new drivers in the following months. None of the drivers hired that year was older than 71.
“But for Webber’s age, 79, he would have been hired by Telluride Express for a driver position in October 2015,” the suit alleges.
The company did not obtain Webber’s motor vehicle records, even though he had signed a release allowing for it, nor did the company conduct a ride-along to evaluate his driving ability. It did not request documentation of Webber’s health, or verify his experience.
“Telluride Express’ decision to deny employment to Webber was based on his age, 79, not his qualifications for the job,” LeGarde wrote in the complaint.
“The ADEA clearly prohibits refusing to hire a qualified candidate because of his age,” said Regional Attorney Mary Jo O’Neill of the EEOC’s Phoenix District Office, in a provided statement. “Job seekers should be evaluated based on their qualifications, not their age.”
EEOC Denver Field Director Amy Burkholder said age discrimination laws exist for a reason.
“The ADEA is there because older workers can and do contribute to our national economy, including as drivers of buses, taxis and ride shares,” she said.
“This law prohibits employers from depriving candidates of an equal opportunity to contribute because of their age, and the EEOC will keep diligently enforcing it.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.