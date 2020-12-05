Sidelines Sports Bar latest business to open in downtown Montrose

Sidelines Sports Bar has stepped into the space previously occupied by RnR Sports Bar, with the ownership group keen on offering Montrose a family-oriented experience that all ages can enjoy.
The new establishment, located at 35 N. Uncompahgre Ave., opened on Nov. 17 and has already received strong feedback from the community.
“It’s been really good,” said Christine Cox, one of four co-owners. “The community and everybody else has been really supportive. We know so many people already by name.”
That support has been extended from local business owners, too, who offered feedback and tips on how to improve operations.
“It was amazing, and that’s what you want,” Cox said.
Cox is joined by Valerie and Jeff Perrin and Adrian Alvarez to round out the ownership group. The Perrins approached Alvarez and Cox, though the two never expected to become part of a business ownership group.
“I’ve thought about [opening a business], but never thought it was going to happen,” Alvarez said. “... It feels great, because every time we go in we see smiles on everyone’s face and everyone's enjoying it and that’s something that we are proud of.”
The focus, Cox and Valerie said, is to provide a family-oriented experience, in a specific market niche that wasn’t entirely established in Montrose. (Mingle Sports Bar, which opened in June, is another similar venue in the community that aims for a family experience.)
“We want that family feel,” Cox said. “That’s what we’re striving for down here. It’s not just a ‘sports bar,’ but it’s family oriented, too. We want that.”
Valerie, a Realtor, also owns Superior Cuts at 60 N. Hillcrest Drive. In fact, all owners have work beyond their duties to the business. It’s why Valerie appreciates having a four person ownership group that plans to be hands on and interactive at the establishment.
“It’s exciting and overwhelming,” Jeff said of the venture, adding that there’s been plenty of multi-tasking.
The discussion to open the business during a pandemic went rather swiftly among the group, considering the Perrins had been interested in the venture since February, but postponed it due to the impending business shutdowns, which came in March.
“No,” Cox said when asked if there was any worry. “Everything went just right and went smoothly, and it felt right.
“It’s going to be a good thing, and that’s what we know, and that’s how we feel.”
Valerie said there wasn’t anything stopping her and her husband from taking the plunge.
“I’m a risk taker, and so is my husband,” she said. “... we’re hoping to give people something to enjoy, and hang out and enjoy our company.”
Sidelines joins Ed’s Fly Shop as recent businesses that have opened downtown during the pandemic. (Ed’s Fly Shop relocated from West Main Street.)
The decrease in foot traffic and activity led a few businesses in the area to close its shop doors earlier this year, including Roosters, though business has revitalized as of late in the area — sales tax returns have shown steady growth from 2019 figures over the past few months and several downtown businesses reported the first of four Small Business Saturday’s last week was highly active.
Sidelines Sports Bar is open from Monday through Sunday from 10:30 a.m. — midnight, though Jeff said Friday and Saturday close times will shift to around 2 a.m. once last call restrictions are lifted.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.