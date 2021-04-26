The Montrose County Fairgrounds and Event Center played host Saturday evening to the Rocky Mountain Oyster and Red Dirt Music Festival.
Those in attendance were treated to Rocky Mountain oysters as well as music from Lendon James and the Highway 34 Band before the feature act, the Sam Cox Band took the stage, traveling all the way from Oklahoma.
