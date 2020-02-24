Montrose senior Cole Simmons can say he’s wrestled the best.
On Saturday night, the 182-pounder placed second in Class 4A at the CHSAA State Wrestling Championships. Simmons’ opponent, Isaiah Salazar of Windsor, was undefeated for the season and wrestling for his fourth state title.
Few high school wrestlers earn the chance to wrestle for a state title. After failing to place his sophomore and junior years, “I did it,” said Simmons. “I don’t know how to describe the feeling, but I’m just glad I did it.”
Simmons was accompanied by head coach Neil Samples in Saturday night’s Parade of Champions..
The No. 3 seed, Simmons was tied at 3-3 against second-seeded senior Antonio Welch (21-3) of Broomfield — both wrestlers had scored three-point nearfalls in the first period — with 1:42 remaining when he scored the takedown. Welch was unable to escape.
“I knew that kid was good neutral, so I just had to focus on my stance, make sure I wasn’t out of position and just stay calm,” he said.
Simmons ends the season with a 30-4 record and a second-place medal.
“I think he was kind of overlooked,” said Samples. A four-year wrestler and three-time state qualifier, this was Simmons’ first state wrestling medal. “He found his style of wrestling, he stuck with it, and it got him to the championships,” said Samples.
Simmons plans to enter the military after high school. “He’s an awesome kid,” said Samples.
“He’s got a good attitude, is a good student. He’s the kind of kid you ask for.”
A first team all-state fullback/linebacker for the Indians, Simmons said he started wrestling to be a better football player, but found that football also made him a better wrestler. He credited hard work and coaching for getting him to the championship match. “Everyone’s been super great,” he said.
Senior Ben Robuck placed third at 170 pounds after pinning 40-9 senior Emilio Chavez of Mead early in the second period.
“It feels great because that was the kid that put me down in that one bad match,” said Robuck, who was knocked into the consolation side of the bracket on a 7-1 quarterfinal loss to Chavez.
Some seniors don’t recover from a loss like that, said Samples. But Robuck, who won four straight matches after the loss, did. Robuck was the only wrestler in the tournament, regardless of class, to win five matches by pin.
Robuck, who said he started wrestling when he was about 7 years old, thanked Samples and the coaching staff for helping him get 50 matches last summer, “and every coach who has ever worked with me. I worked my butt off last season to get where I am today… I love this sport, I wanted this, and I got it.”
Senior Kaale Bradshaw (132) and Junior Raul Martinez (195) placed sixth.
In his first two matches of the tournament, Bradshaw upset his higher ranked opponents, then dropped to the consolation bracket on a loss to the No. 2 seed from Broomfield.
Bradshaw “is one of those stories you love to hear about,” said Samples. “He wasn’t supposed to place, he wasn’t even supposed to win a match here. That’s why wrestling is so awesome. He upsets two kids in the first rounds and wrestles in the semis, and now he’s a state placer his senior year. It’s awesome.”
Martinez wrestled back from a quarterfinal loss against No. 2 seed Bryce Garcia of Pueblo County to place sixth. A two-time state qualifier, in consolation semifinals Martinez lost by an 8-2 decision to top-ranked Nico Gagliardi of Cheyenne Mountain.
“He wrestled him tough,” said Samples. “He almost had him in the end. He just had to put him away and didn’t quite get it. He wrestled hard the entire match and that’s all I can ask for.”
Senior Jacob Padilla (113) and juniors Brandon Van Nooten (220) and Colten Brueggeman also competed at the state tournament.
The Indians scored 70 points and finished in eighth place in Class 4A. The team was 13th or 14th in Class 4A team rankings heading into the tournament, said Samples. “It wasn’t supposed to be that way,” he said. “I knew we could do it if they wrestle and they show up. They showed up to wrestle, and It’s turning out all right.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.