Simple ingredients make a tasty vegan sausage roll

Hi there! My name is Leah Okeson and I love to eat food. As far back as I can remember, I have always been in the kitchen cooking or eating. I like all kinds of food — be it Chinese, Japanese, Mexican, British, Americana, American Southern cooking, East Coast, West Coast, etc. What is your favorite region of cooking?
I grew up with my health-conscious Southern stepfather and my East Coast mother cooking (when I was not), and this made for interesting meals. My stepdad liked to make yummy pumpkin pies and gravy from scratch; my Mom liked to make lasagna with sticky fat-free cheese, and she would bake chicken dishes to death — no pun intended. Ever eat chicken that was so dry you felt like you were choking on every bite? Yeah, me too, most days of the week.
Therefore, I started cooking from a very young age; being the oldest child in the 90s meant we were home alone a lot. Can anyone relate? I started with recipes at age 9 and gradually began to trust myself with cooking on instinct. To this day, I have a hard time following a recipe’s instructions. Thanks to the influence of my health-conscious parents and several good friends’ influences, I became a vegetarian and eventually, a vegan.
What is the difference, you ask? A vegetarian does not consume any food “with a face,” including fish. A vegan is a crazy vegetarian who does not eat any animals, any animal secretions (milk, cheese, yogurt, sour cream etc.), no unborn chickens (a.k.a. eggs), and no gelatin (there’s ground up animal bones in gelatin). Between my wonderful mother’s terrible cooking, starting cooking at a young age, and the healthy influences in my life; I became a 100% vegan food writer, vegan food critic, vegan chef, and vegan caterer.
As I said, I love food from all corners of the globe and the country. This month, I thought we would begin with an easy-peasey recipe for sausage rolls. Sausage rolls are very common in England and historically appeared at the beginning of the 19th century in France. The basic composition of a sausage roll is a sausage wrapped in a puff pastry. Simple, right? The following recipe contains three ingredients and is quickly prepared; and is also a great party food. Let me know what you think of these savory, yummy, easy rolls.
VEGAN SAUSAGE ROLLS
Ingredients:
• Any vegan sausage links
• Frozen puff pastry
• Olive oil
Defrost puff pastry overnight in the fridge, then bring the puff pastry to room temperature before handling. Brown the sausage links in a pan with a little of the olive oil. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Grease a cookie sheet and set aside.
Roll out one sheet of the room temperature puff pastry. Cut one sheet into thirds vertically, then cut into thirds horizontally, you should have nine squares. Working with one square at time, roll the square out and cut in half, now you should have 18 squares. Cut the browned sausage into 18 roughly equal pieces.
Again, using one square at time, place one piece of the browned sausage in the middle, and roll the puff pastry up and around the sausage. Place the rolls on your greased cookie sheet. Bake for 12 minutes and enjoy!!
Leah Okeson writes from Montrose.
