Six-year prison term imposed in 'callous' stabbing of wheelchair-using man who was also beaten with golf club and doused in gas

The level of violence William Fritz inflicted on a wheelchair-using amputee was at odds with his lack of history of such crimes — yet, his otherwise prosocial behavior cannot overcome the severity of his crime, District Judge Keri Yoder found on Monday.
She rejected defense attorney arguments for a term of probation and instead imposed six years in prison as requested by Deputy District Attorney Jason Wilson.
In November of 2019, Fritz, then 55, attacked the man at the San Juan Mobile Home Park because he thought the man was harming a friend of his by encouraging drug-use. (The man was not charged with any offense reflecting that accusation.)
Fritz stabbed the man multiple times, nearly severing one of his fingers; hit him repeatedly with a golf club until it broke and doused him in gasoline as if to set him on fire, Montrose Police Detective Patrick Demers said Monday, Aug. 30, when Fritz was sentenced for second-degree assault as an extreme risk crime and as a crime of violence.
Fritz was initially charged with first-degree assault on an at-risk adult.
“(Victim) sustained serious bodily injury. (Victim) was violently stabbed multiple times. (He) was violently beaten with a golf club until it broke and callously drenched in gasoline,” Demers said, calling the crime a “particularly heinous” one that shocked the conscience of the community.
Demers, who was allowed to speak over the public defender’s objection that he was not a victim, called for a prison term in the upper range to be imposed.
The injured man was severely affected, is still fearful and in the past asked for a prison sentence too, Wilson said. Prison is the appropriate outcome; probation “just isn’t,” the DDA said.
“He (victim) is still living with it every day. It was a callous attack,” Wilson said.
Fritz, who apologized later when it was his time to speak, was at a loss to explain his conduct.
“I regret that night 1,000%. I just don’t know what got into me. (Victim) is a good guy,” Fritz said.
“I am just disgusted in myself. I can’t go a day without thinking about it. … I want what’s best for (man).”
Fritz asked for a chance to get back into the community and be a productive person again.
Fritz’s sister also asked for him to receive a second chance. She spoke of how helpful he always was to her and their mother and of the remorse he felt. “If he could change it, he would,” Melanie Davis said.
Fritz could give back to the community by using his chef skills at the Oxford House, a self-supported sober living home, if sentenced to probation, she said.
“I’m just asking for grace for him.”
Public defender Kori Zapletal read a laundry list of other cases in the 7th Judicial District that were similar to Fritz’s and yet did not result in a prison term. She also said she was disappointed the local community corrections facility rejected Fritz, because it seemed to her the board members based the rejection on what they thought his punishment should be.
Although one purpose of sentencing is punishment, a probationary sentence is not out of step with that factor, Zapletal also said, repeatedly telling the court that Fritz had served 388 days in county jail before posting bail.
That gave him a lot of time to reflect on what happened, she said.
On the night of the crime, Fritz, who had been sober for two years, relapsed. When a friend told him the victim had given her illicit substances and pressured her to take them, Fritz attacked, it was said in court.
Fritz’s arrest affidavit says a neighbor at the mobile home park heard the commotion, ran outside and intervened when she saw the attack.
The victim later told police “It was Bill,” the document says. When Fritz was detained he reeked of gasoline, the affidavit also says.
The conduct was “one aberration” and “not who he is,” Zaplatal said Monday, adding Fritz had acted because he thought his friend was in danger. “It was not out of the blue,” she said.
Fritz’s conduct while on bond included proactive steps with mental health treatment, appearing in court as required and complying with all orders, including clean drug/alcohol tests and not getting in further trouble.
This shows he can be successfully supervised within the community, Zapletal said.
Given his age and medical conditions, Fritz is also at higher risk of COVID, particularly if there is an outbreak in prison, she added.
Nothing in Fritz’s criminal history supports a prison term, Zapletal also argued.
Yoder said it is unusual to see a man of Fritz’s age and basic lack of criminal history engage in the level of violence seen in the case. Although his history and his social behavior since his release would indicate he’s a good candidate for probation, it was the violence Yoder had trouble getting past.
Fritz was already receiving a concession via a plea agreement that capped the sentence at six years for a statutorily designated crime of violence, the judge said.
The aggravating factors were “extraordinary,” she also said: Fritz attacked a man in a wheelchair who could not defend himself and then at one point told police the man had stood up on only one leg and come at him; this, Yoder said was not credible.
“It is uncontroverted you caused serious bodily injury to an at-risk adult,” Yoder said.
Even if Fritz is unlikely to engage in such behavior again, there are basic societal rules and stabbing someone who is in a wheelchair violates them, she said, imposing six years in prison.
Fritz received 388 days of pre-sentence confinement credit against the prison term. Because of factors determined by the Department of Corrections, including time for good behavior and parole eligibility, Fritz might be behind bars for less time, Yoder explained.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.