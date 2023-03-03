Last year, passenger numbers at Montrose Regional Airport were not only robust, but also edged out other area airports.

There were 233,745 enplanements and 229,395 deplanements, for a total of 463,140 passengers, up 20% over 2021. That’s more than La Plata County Airport, which reported 366,997 passengers coming through, and Grand Junction Regional Airport, where available data showed 460,402.



Katharhynn Heidelberg

