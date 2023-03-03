Last year, passenger numbers at Montrose Regional Airport were not only robust, but also edged out other area airports.
There were 233,745 enplanements and 229,395 deplanements, for a total of 463,140 passengers, up 20% over 2021. That’s more than La Plata County Airport, which reported 366,997 passengers coming through, and Grand Junction Regional Airport, where available data showed 460,402.
The three airports are what is designated as the U.S. 550 corridor/Western Slope.
“This is the first time in the history of the airport that we have pulled ahead of those airports,” Montrose County Director of Aviation Lloyd Arnold said. “We have a better mix of direct flight options.”
Montrose Regional’s commercial carriers are Southwest Airlines — providing more access to hubs such as Denver, Austin, Texas, and Dallas — as well as Delta Airlines, which returned this winter with daily flights to and from Atlanta. The airport is the only one on the Western Slope with service through these carriers. United Airlines and American Airlines also fly out of Montrose.
Montrose benefits from the Colorado Flight Alliance, a public-private partnership that provides minimum revenue guarantees to commercial carriers that bring the flights to Montrose.
“I think it is directly related to the work of the Colorado Flight Alliance and their efforts to bring flights in from appropriate areas around the country,” Arnold said, of 2022’s traffic.
Colorado Flight Alliance’s CEO could not be reached for comment.
Visitors aren’t the only ones who use Montrose Regional; there is a business component to the travel here as well.
“I think business flights are increasing. Obviously, we are stronger as a tourism destination, but Montrose is also seeing significant growth and I do believe we are seeing more travelers,” Arnold said.
“I think it is good for the economy on the Western Slope. I think it represents a positive economy for our area.”
The airport is a well-known economic engine. The Colorado Department of Transportation’s Aeronautics Division releases periodic economic impact reports; the most recent was released in 2020, reflecting data between 2013 and 2018. This report show an overall impact of about $627.46 million, with 2,850 direct and indirect jobs and business revenues exceeding $327.26 million.
The airport is closing in on completing a major terminal expansion to meet demand.
Arnold said the roughly $37 million expansion and remodel is on pace to finish ahead of schedule and under budget. With federal, state and local funding, Montrose Regional is expanding the terminal northward, with a new concourse level, additional hold room space, baggage claim, restaurant space, bar venue and more electronic charging stations.
Left on the to-do list: completing construction on Sector A, the north concourse, and the south addition, Sector C. The county is currently obtaining the passenger loading bridges the project needs, with a deadline of Dec. 1, but Arnold said he anticipates the terminal itself being completed before then — by July 1.
“One of the things we have recently completed that people can’t really see when they drive by, is that we’ve added 160 additional paved parking spaces,” Arnold said. These are to the north of the aircraft apron.
The county has design out for an additional paved lot to the south of the terminal, now gravel and dirt.
Arnold said the east half of the perimeter road around the parking area will be completely excavated and rebuilt.
A signalized intersection is part of the overall improvements and will be done it two phases.
At first, crews will install a temporary light at the existing entrance onto Townsend Avenue, because there are acceleration and deceleration lanes. The permanent signal will go in across from Industrial Drive.
“It will increase the safety and provide better traffic flow for ingress and egress out of the airport ... We’re marching down the road of following our (airport) master plan that was put into place in 2017 and 2018,” Arnold said.
“I think the entire community is behind the airport. Everybody is very positive. We have support from county management and all the commissioners, and I think it’s going to be a very positive asset for the Western Slope of Colorado,” he added.
“The airport continues to set itself up for success by actively updating facilities to better accommodate passengers, provide key airfield improvements for airlines, and increase safety by working towards a signalized intersection,” Montrose County Commissioner Roger Rash said in a news release announcing Montrose Regional’s 2022 passenger numbers.
“We’re very happy about the progress and increase in numbers. The goal is to make a more comfortable experience for travelers transitioning through our airport,” said Arnold.
“We’re adding a significant amount of amenities people expect. I think all of the new areas are going to create a more friendly, positive experience for the public.”