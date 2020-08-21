Today, when a woman heads to the ballot box, it doesn’t tend to raise an eyebrow. In America, women — along with racial minorities, non-property owners and 18-year-olds — can vote, the result of amendments to the U.S. Constitution that slowly extended voting rights beyond white, propertied men.
But it wasn’t always that way, and female enfranchisement didn’t come easy. Women and male allies advocated and agitated for the female vote in the 19th century, fighting 72 years from the Seneca Falls Convention in New York (1848), until the certification of the 19th Amendment on Aug. 26, 1920. Women were beaten, jailed, force-fed and deemed insane. Women of color fought for a right that was not broadly extended to them, even after the 19th Amendment.
“We talk about it being a 72-year-long struggle, but the issue was raised by Abigail Adams when she told her husband, ‘Remember the ladies,’ when they were working on the Constitution. It has a deeper history,” Jan Edwards, president of the League of Women Voters of Montrose County, said Thursday, as the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment drew near.
“It was a long, contentious, difficult process that they suffered a lot to bring to us. The fact is that it continues, to some extent, to be a struggle in this country to protect the right of people to vote.”
The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan organization dedicated to voter education. The league as a whole does study ballot issues for possible endorsement. Membership is not limited to women.
Locally, the LWV will celebrate the centennial of the 19th Amendment with a fundraiser Tuesday at Horsefly Brewing, and a commemorative march on Women’s Equality Day, Wednesday, which begins at 5 p.m. and departs from the steps of the historic Montrose County Courthouse.
Taking a leap
Area resident Melissa Lowe took a different step to commemorate the 19th Amendment — a step out of a plane, as part of a professional, all-woman skydiving team, Highlight Pro Skydiving.
Bearing a giant yellow banner declaring “Votes for Women,” Lowe, a third-generation skydiver, made the leap over Nashville, Tennessee on Aug. 18, the date in 1920 that Tennessee ratified the 19th Amendment. It became the 36th state to do so, which gave the amendment the necessary three-fourths of states’ approval. (At the time, there were only 48 states.) Certification followed on Aug. 26, 1920.
“I recognized its mission had greater purpose than jumping out of an airplane,” Lowe said, of the skydiving group, which advocates for women’s rights initiatives. She applied after learning about the Women’s skydiving Network and Highlight’s initiative to honor the 19th Amendment. A second initiative, Project 19, is aiming for the women’s world record for skydiving in honor of the 100th anniversary of women’s voting rights.
“It was spectacular,” Lowe said of her jump. “I’m still buzzing from it. … diving into this history to learn that there’s so many more women (than well-known suffragists). There was a 72-year struggle for this vote and it’s only been 100 years since. We still have a long way to go. It’s so cool to be walking on the same ground as these women.”
Suffragists once gathered in Tennessee to press for support of the 19th Amendment.
“I was there to do the same. I think it was so powerful to be able to do that in the sport that I love. We just thought, ‘How cool would have it have been if these suffragists had thought skydivers with their banners (would one day jump).’ Their minds would have been blown,” Lowe said.
Lowe, Edwards and LWV Secretary Nancy Ball drew parallels between then and now.
Like 2020, the year 1920 was a presidential election year. The country was grappling still with the effects of the Spanish flu epidemic of 1918; today, the country is dealing with COVID-19.
“We’re walking the footpath of history. We were amazed to find out the suffragists also dealt with a pandemic, the Spanish flu,” Lowe said.
“We, too, had to pivot our strategies in how we are getting our message across.”
The skydiving team used livestream to broadcast its events, instead of jumping to large live audiences. This helped cut the risk of spreading the novel coronavirus and perhaps also served to bring the message to a wider audience, she said.
“Personally, I find it quite fascinating that it was a 72-year struggle, through the Civil War, the Reconstruction era, and to WWI, which is when things really started to change,” Ball said.
During the First World War, women joined the war effort as nurses and also entered the paid workforce, she said.
“It’s just really, to me, it’s meaningful and touching that those women worked so hard over such a long period, and went through so much,” Ball said.
She spotlighted suffragist Alice Paul, who was jailed and then force-fed when she led a hunger strike. Members of President Woodrow Wilson’s administration sought to have her declared insane. A psychiatrist however, declined to do so, remarking, “Courage in women is often mistaken for insanity,” Ball said.
In some ways, though, the times, they have changed.
This year, there is a female vice-presidential candidate, Sen. Kamala Harris, the third woman to be nominated by a major political party for the spot, after the late Geraldine Ferraro and former Alaska governor, Sarah Palin. The 2016 presidential election saw the first female candidate from a major political party, Hillary Rodham Clinton.
This year, President Donald Trump offered a posthumous pardon to Susan B. Anthony, who had been convicted of voting illegally.
Women are candidates up and down the ballot in state and national races, including in Colorado, where women could vote prior to the 19th Amendment.
The LWV and others are acknowledging Black women, such as Sojourner Truth and Ida B. Wells, who worked as tirelessly for suffrage as the likes of Anthony and Elizabeth Cady Stanton.
“They had a double struggle,” Edwards said of minority women.
“We’re not thrilled about it (the extra struggle), but it’s the truth. We made an effort in the last couple of years to really diversify the league and make sure we were being as inclusive as we should be. Like everything else, it’s been an evolution,” she added.
“I believe that even though the 19th Amendment was passed into law 100 years ago, and the language says all women, we know from history it was geared toward white women,” Lowe said. “We want to let our brothers and sisters know that we stand for them and equality for all.”
Edwards wonders whether people are truly aware of how momentous the passage of the 19th Amendment was.
“It’s only been 100 years, but things move so fast that I wonder about young people, how much they’re aware of the struggle and that in fact, there was a time when women were excluded,” she said.
“I think the civil rights struggle has been more current and bigger in some ways, so maybe they’re aware of (that), especially with the recent death of (U.S. Rep.) John Lewis bringing that to the fore.
“It should not be forgotten, but I think the struggle for the vote for women’s suffrage may have slipped into the mists of time for a lot of younger women.”
But so-called women’s issues are really human rights issues, Edwards said.
“Whatever is important for women is important for families, for everybody,” she said.
“The 19th Amendment was a huge deal,” said Lowe. “I hope people are exposed to that history, learn it, appreciate it, and I really do hope people do register and go out to vote.”
Voting is vital
“The vote gave women a voice. The vote is just so important. All the people we elect, who make the laws under which we live, it’s very important that you vote down ballot, and on all the ballot issues. If you don’t vote, don’t complain,” Ball said.
Some people are reluctant to vote because they don’t feel informed enough, Edwards said.
That’s one of the reasons the LWV devotes itself to educating voters on issues each election, including by publishing the pro and con arguments for each issue, and through the site 411.org.
“It’s very important to vote the entire ballot, all the way down,” said Edwards. “Every single vote, for every single candidate, is important. These are the folks who shape our policies. Local races are sometimes even more significant for people.”
In Colorado, people can check their voter registration and access other information at GoVoteColorado.gov. Voting can be done in person, by mail, or by hand-delivering a voted mail ballot to the county clerk’s office.
“These rights are precious. We could lose them,” Edwards said.
