Over the “strong objections” from family of the Montrose man fatally shot Sept. 5, his accused killer will be allowed to fly to nearby states for work purposes.

Mark G. Miller is accused of shooting Jonas Najar Jr., 41, during an encounter on O74 Road.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?