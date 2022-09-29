Over the “strong objections” from family of the Montrose man fatally shot Sept. 5, his accused killer will be allowed to fly to nearby states for work purposes.
Mark G. Miller is accused of shooting Jonas Najar Jr., 41, during an encounter on O74 Road.
Miller, 64, reportedly told law enforcement that Najar had pulled up in a truck as he was walking his dog that morning. An arrest affidavit states Miller said the younger man got out of his vehicle and assaulted him. According to that document’s allegations, Miller shot Najar in the head and left the scene, later telling investigators he was trying to find cell phone reception.
Soon after the shooting, a passerby spotted Najar lying in the road and called for help.
Miller was later contacted at his home and walked out to meet investigators before invoking his right to remain silent. His arrest affidavit says Miller told sheriff’s investigators where to locate a gun; they recovered a 9 mm and, from the shooting scene, a spent 9 mm shell casing.
Miller, now free on a $75,000 bond, was detained on suspicion of second-degree murder. Formal charges were to have been filed by Thursday, Sept. 29, however, prosecutors asked for more time and formal charges are now due by Oct. 26.
Miller is a veteran and retired airline pilot who now works as a flight instructor. Thursday, attorney Peter Ricciardelli argued that his client should be allowed to leave the state for brief periods associated with his flight instruction work, which would take him to neighboring states: He needs to accompany a student to Farmington, New Mexico, for testing, and Miller also teaches backcountry flying in Utah.
“His life is flying,” Ricciardelli said.
Miller’s request to modify conditions of his bail is only for work-related trips to adjoining states and he would return within 24 hours each time.
Prosecutors opposed the motion to modify bail conditions, as did Najar’s family members.
“Why didn’t he think about the consequences before he did it?” Najar’s father, Jonas Najar Sr., asked. Najar Sr. told the court about what happened to him when, as a young man, he picked up a DUI: The presiding judge had asked him the same question when he pleaded his case about needing to get to work.
Anything could happen when Miller is flying, Najar Sr. said, also asking for Miller to have to wear an electronic ankle monitor so that authorities could always know his location.
“What he did is not right. Because he is a flight instructor doesn’t give him the right to leave the state. He should have thought about it,” the grieving father said.
Ricciardelli in the formal motion detailed Miller’s experience as a pilot, including as a fighter pilot in the Air Force. Miller is now a Federal Aviation Administration-certified flight instructor.
“Mr. Miller has been diligent in following this court’s instructions and as a result, has not been permitted to accompany his student pilots on cross-country trips,” Ricciardelli said in the motion.
After the written motion was filed, the District Attorney’s Office reached Najar’s family and learned they “strongly object” to the request. So did Deputy DA Andrew Eads, who in his written response said the bond condition requiring Miller to remain in the state “addresses the extremely serious nature of the offense of murder in the second degree, the risk of flight and the likely consequences facing the defendant if convicted.”
Eads in the motion said the risk of Miller fleeing “is heightened” because of his access to private airplanes and that he should not be allowed to take “cross-country excursions” while the case is playing out.
Eads also said he had information Miller had begun liquidating personal property, and the prosecutor said that enhanced the risk that Miller would flee.
“If he was going to flee, he would have done it,” Ricciardelli said Thursday.
He disputed the assertion that his client was liquidating assets.
“Mr. Miller is not selling personal property,” Ricciardelli said, asking whether Eads had any information beyond “rumor and innuendo.”
Miller has fully cooperated with all proceedings; is a longtime resident with support; is flying within the state and, Ricciardelli told Montrose County Judge Laura Harvell, flight instruction is currently Miller’s only source of income.
Harvell weighed the severity of the offense alleged and its possible penalties, as well as the objection of Najar’s survivors.
She also had to factor Miller’s possible affirmative defenses and compliance with law enforcement and the court. Miller has signed a waiver of extradition and has no criminal history prior to the current allegation, Harvell noted.
The key issue was whether bond conditions — including a modification allowing him brief periods of travel to neighboring states — are sufficient to assure Miller’s continued appearances in court and community safety, she said, finding no significant risk of him fleeing the jurisdiction.
Harvell granted the modification, allowing Miller to fly to adjoining states for purposes of flight instruction and requiring him to return within 24 hours. Miller was also ordered to provide his dates of travel to his attorney as an additional level of accountability and tracking.
Miller’s next court appearance is Oct. 27 .
