I am one of those people who is very regimented about getting enough sleep and keeping regular bedtime hours. I have been in a hunting camp, and just as the nighttime party gets rolling, my bedtime arrives and I disappear.
I have found that without my set amount of eight hours of sleep, I don’t function at my best. When we are called out on an overnight search mission, it takes my body a couple days of normal sleep to fully recover. I might add, it was not always that way.
In my youth, I could work a duty all night, go fishing during the day, and catch a nap in the afternoon and return for a night shift. If I tried that today the results would definitely not be stellar.
After only three nights without sleep, you can begin to hallucinate. Some medical experts claim that a lack of sleep, between 17 and 22 hours, can have the same effect on the body as having an alcohol level of up to .08 percent, which is an illegal level of alcohol to operate a motor vehicle. Talk about a “drunken stupor.”
The longest recorded time a person has gone without sleep is 264 hours, or just over 11 consecutive days. It is not known exactly how long a human can survive without sleep, and I don’t want to be the one to find out.
Poor sleeping habits, like varying bedtimes, up too late or sleep in too long, are not to be confused with extreme sleep deprivation. Some people think they never get enough sleep. In a survival situation, the difference between survival and death could depend on sleep.
Symptoms of sleep deprivation include hallucinations, confusion, and loss of memory, headaches, irritability and a few others. Any of these symptoms will not play well for you during a full scale, 3-alarm survival situation. These symptoms compound the longer you go without sleep. The biggest problem of sleep deprivation and it’s symptoms, is that you won’t know it if you have it. When the symptoms kick in, it is probably too late.
We all have an internal clock that tells us when it is time to sleep based on the position of the sun. It matters not whether the sun is visible or not. You could be in a room with no windows or clock, and your body still knows the cycle.
In an outdoor emergency, darkness brings its own set of worries along with it. Colder temperatures become a concern as night falls, and the worst element that tags along at night is worry. Concern and worry about your predicament and the unknown seem to magnify with the darkness. This alone can cause you to not be able to sleep.
Sometimes your not being able to sleep is because you are cold, or very uncomfortable. On a normal camping trip, I have had something like a misbehaving sock keep me annoyed and awake. Simpler things like these can and should be immediately remedied.
The fear of the unknown, along with seeking of warmth is one reason we, as humans, have a natural urge to seek shelter at night. Even with a shelter, our mind tells us that danger lurks in the dark and that worry, keeps folks awake.
If you are not getting sleep in a survival situation at night, you will probably be sleeping during the daytime. The daytime is when you should be performing life saving tasks like gathering food and water, or working on shelter. None of those important tasks can be done safely at night.
A lack of sleep will cause you to make dangerous decisions that can, in a worse case scenario, leave you to no longer be bothered by those exorbitant life insurance premiums. You cannot safely use knives, axes, and work around cliffs or water when your mental acuity is diminishing.
You can develop hypothermia or become dehydrated and not be aware of it because of the loss of mental acuity. Not knowing that something is not right, or dangerous, suggests that you are not taking the proper actions to remedy the situation.
Mastering sleep in a survival situation is as important a skill as fire and shelter building or purifying water for drinking. Unfortunately, it is not a skill you can go home and practice.
The need for a nighttime shelter is important. You must eliminate the worry of things that crawl or otherwise go bump in the night. A person simply cannot rest easy when their mind is full of worries about things, real or imaginary, that crawl along the ground.
I was on a several day camping and fishing trip in the Florida Everglades a number of summers ago. At night, the Florida State Bird, the Mosquito, would swarm your face and play a symphony in your ears as you tried to sleep on the ground in a lightweight sleeping bag. Sleep was impossible, even when you coated your entire body in bug spray.
The second night of that trip, I cut up a bug suit I had stowed in one of the hatches of the boat. With that suit, I built a makeshift mosquito netting that I was able to sleep under, and the problem was solved.
Building an elevated sleeping platform and making a comfortable bedding of spruce tree boughs will reduce any worries you may have about things that are creepy and crawly around you.
A healthy fire near your shelter has both practical and psychological reasons it will help you sleep. Fire will not only keep you warm, but will also help repel insects, predators, and just about anything else that goes bump in the night, helping get you a better nights sleep.
Food and water goes a long way in helping you get a good night’s sleep. Think how hard it is to sleep at home when you go to bed hungry. Often times, sleep will not come until you get up and fix a snack. This is another reason to be sure you bring snacks, power bars or an MRE (Meals Ready To Eat) in your pack with you.
Sleep deprivation can be fatal in a survival situation. As part of your training, be aware of the value of a good night’s sleep, and making certain that you prepare for it and get it. It seems difficult to understand, but you actually have to work at getting a good night’s sleep. Now, if you will excuse me, it is getting close to my bedtime, so I am going to call it a day.
Mark Rackay is a columnist for the Montrose Daily Press and avid hunter who travels across North and South America in search of adventure and serves as a Director for the Montrose County Sheriff’s Posse. For information about the Posse call 970-252-4033 (leave a message) or email info@mcspi.org
For outdoors or survival related questions or comments, feel free to contact him directly at his email elkhunter77@bresnan.net
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.