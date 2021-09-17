An ample crowd of community members was present at the Sept. 16 meeting of the Montrose County School Board, but was nowhere nearly as large as last month’s meeting where the crowd was too large to fit in the room.
Also in contrast to last month’s meeting, only two people addressed the board during public comment — both wore masks while seated and advocated for increased COVID safety measures.
“This is a time to be proactive, not reactive,” Linda Gann, a retired educator, said to the board. “COVID-19 is a public health emergency: it is a global pandemic that does not discriminate.”
Kelly Fox, who has children attending local schools, urged the board to consider taking further action to keep students safe in classrooms.
“Universal masking is an especially critical strategy when a community is at higher risk of transmission, such as when vaccination rates are low and in schools where students are not yet eligible for vaccinations. Montrose County has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the state,” Fox said.
Also at the meeting, the Montrose High School varsity volleyball team was recognized for a fundraiser benefiting local students with cancer at their most recent game.
Consent agenda items included a report from Director of Finance Emily Imus on enrollment numbers — 207 more students are enrolled now than at this point last year. The three schools with the most growth are Montrose High School (59), Cottonwood Elementary School (46) and Peak Virtual Academy (53).
Imus also discussed last year’s district budget, which has an extra $2.5 million in the general fund balance because of one-time state and federal COVID grants and unexpected pandemic-related savings.
Crystal Sabatke-Smith, the district’s standards and district assessment coordinator, also presented the spring 2021 standardized test results to the board.
As the Daily Press has previously reported, average scores in the district were lower than statewide averages, but participation rates were significantly higher than the rest of the state.
Sabatke-Smith emphasized that the results should be interpreted in the context of the difficult circumstances of learning during the pandemic last year. The district is working on formulating intervention plans to ensure that students catch up to standards.
District Superintendent Carrie Stephenson finished the meeting by discussing five board goals for this year, which was first brainstormed at the board’s work session last month
The goals are maintaining a balanced budget, prioritizing a safe, healthy and engaging school environment, creating an intervention plan for learning gaps incurred during the pandemic, increasing assessment scores by five percent annually and reducing the number of students with significant reading deficiencies by five percent.
Anna Lynn Winfrey is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.