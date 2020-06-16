Smoke fills Montrose skies from East Canyon Fire near Mancos caused by lightning, Arizona fires

The East Canyon Fire propels a massive plume of smoke into the sky in rural Montezuma County.

 (BLM/InciWeb)

High winds are carrying smoke from wildfires near Mancos and in Arizona into Montrose.

Lightning Sunday afternoon sparked the East Canyon Fire on Bureau of Land Management-administered lands located on a ridge east of Menefee Mountain, near Mancos, in Montezuma County. It prompted evacuations and as of the latest available information, there was no containment on the fire, which has burned more than 2,000 acres.

Multiple fires are burning in Arizona, including on the Kaibab National Forest north of the Grand Canyon.

A weekend fire in San Miguel County closed Colorado 145 for several hours, but was contained and there are no other fires burning in San Miguel County.

The conditions regionally are ripe for fire, however. Today, strong, gusting winds are expected, along with low relative humidity, which with dry vegetation, poses fire risk, according to the National Weather Service, which has placed Montrose and surrounding counties under a red flag warning for high winds. The NWS says fire-weather conditions are critical across western Colorado and eastern Utah today.

