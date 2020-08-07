The effects of the Pine Gulch fire about 18 miles north of Grand Junction are being felt in many areas. According to multiple North Fork residents, the smoke has settled in the valley and is creating reduced air quality.
Smoke in the air can pose health risks to everyone, but especially to certain vulnerable populations.
“Those people with heart disease, respiratory issues, the very young and the elderly need to limit their outdoor activity when moderate to heavy smoke is present,” said Delta County Public Health Director Ken Nordstrom. “The general guidance for thick smoke is if visibility is less than five miles, smoke has reached a level that is unhealthy.”
Although it may be uncomfortable in the summer heat, one way to avoid breathing in too much of the smoke is to keep it out of your residence by closing all windows and doors and turning off swamp coolers. Don’t vacuum, as it can stir up particles already in your home, and avoid adding to the pollution by using anything that burns, such as candles or fireplaces.
Nordstrom said that an N95 respirator could also offer some protection from smoke if vulnerable people must go outside during heavy smoke. According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE), affected people may also need to temporarily relocate if they become too ill from the smoke.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), signs that a person is being affected by smoke in the air include coughing, trouble breathing, chest pain, stinging eyes or irritated sinuses, headaches or scratchy throat. Smoke can also trigger asthma attacks.
Although the Pine Gulch fire is not near the North Fork Valley, because of wind directions and the terrain of the area, smoke from the fire is becoming trapped there.
“It just depends on wind direction, the meteorology of the area and the distance of the fire,” Nordstrom said. “This particular fire, it’s about 20 miles north of Grand Junction. It’s quite a ways away, but because during the evening hours, and the air cools and the earth cools, it settles into valleys. In the narrow valley of the North Fork, there would be more of an opportunity for the smoke to be trapped within that narrow valley.”
Vulnerable groups should also stay in contact with their medical provider to discuss the potential impacts of wildfire smoke.
More information on smoke and air quality can be found at the Colorado Smoke Outlook through the CDPHE at colorado.gov/airquality.
