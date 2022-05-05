Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association filed a settlement agreement with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission that implements self-supply of up to 50% of load needs through partial requirement memberships.
The settlement agreement was made with members San Miguel Power Association, La Plata Electric Association and Poudre Valley Rural Electric Association. Each, in addition to self-supply of up to 50% of their load requirements, can utilize community solar options through the agreement.
The filing requires FERC approval.
“Reaching an agreement to implement flexible power supply options with our members is another significant milestone in our Responsible Energy Plan,” Duane Highley, chief executive officer of Tri-State, said in a news release announcing the settlement.
Tri-State’s Responsible Energy Plan, which released in 2020, aims to expand renewable generation and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
Part of its mission with the plan is to increase member flexibility so members can develop a flexible contract structure.
In 2021, three utility members — LPEA, PVREA and SMPA — were allocated 203 megawatts of self-supply capacity through a member-driven policy.
“We (SMPA) are very pleased with this latest step forward, towards more flexibility, further enabling us to meet the needs of our membership,” said SMPA CEO Brad Zaporski. “After several years of work, we are confident that we have come up with an agreement that works to the benefit of all Tri-State members.”
In March, SMPA’s board of directors accepted a staff recommendation to negotiate a partial requirements contract with Tri-State, a move from an all-power requirements contract.
The board also selected Denver-based Guzman Energy as its finalist from bids for request for proposals to serve as an alternate power supply provider.
For SMPA, the settlement agreement opens the possibility for the partial requirements contract with Tri-State and also paints a clearer picture for the level of the buy-down payment, which will not be disclosed until the FERC approves the settlement.
“It kind of resolves where the buy-down payment needs to be in order for a partial requirements contract, and that BDP has been one of the numbers that has been critical to any kind of agreement that would take place between Tri-State and one of its numbers,” Alex Shelley, communications executive for SMPA, told the Montrose Daily Press.
SMPA is exploring the switch to a PRA as it looks to alleviate recent cost hikes spurned by increased need for fire mitigation measures, increased tool and material costs and cost for labor and need for its reliability improvement projects.
Zaporski said SMPA opted against a full exit from Tri-State to keep access to the provider’s transmission system, its financial aid for reliability projects and points of risk mitigation.
However, adding Guzman Energy as an alternate power supply provider could yield significant cost reductions, SMPA Board President Rube Felicelli said.
“We’re at the point where we’re ready to focus our attention on Guzman (Energy) and with Tri-State on negotiating the partial requirements contract,” Shelley said.
Under the settlement, partial requirement members will continue to purchase full-requirements transmission service from Tri-State and will come to an agreement on how third-party resources are delivered into the transmission system.
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press