The San Miguel Power Association Board of Directors has voted to transition away from an all-power requirements contract with Tri-State Generation and Transmission and selected Guzman Energy, which sent a request for proposal as an alternate power supply provider, as its finalist.
The board accepted both recommendations, which came from staff. Contractual negotiations are expected to begin to transition to a partial requirements contract, allowing a provider such as the Denver-based Guzman to slot in alongside Tri-State.
A partial requirements contract would mark a transition from the all-power requirements contract SMPA has with Tri-State.
“Supplying a portion of our power from Guzman may yield significant cost reductions for SMPA,” said Board President Rube Felicelli.
The decision from SMPA comes with the co-op looking to alleviate recent cost hikes spurned by increased need for fire mitigation measures, increased tool and material costs and cost for labor and need for its reliability improvement projects, according to CEO Brad Zaporski.
In a news release, Zaporski added a reduction in wholesale costs could provide relief for SMPA though pressure to recover revenue through a higher access fee is prominent.
“Even though the board has given SMPA the go-ahead, it is still far from a final step in diversifying SMPA’s power supply,” Felicelli said. “Several critical pieces of the puzzle still need to be put into place.”
Zaporski said SMPA is on the “50-yard line” in the process because SMPA must draw up and negotiate new contracts with Tri-State and Guzman and final approval is needed from the Federal Regulatory Commission on methodologies regarding the partial requirements calculations.
The SMPA board has been exploring its membership with Tri-State since 2017 and gathering data to determine if diversifying its power supply would benefit the co-op. A detailed cost analysis, which the board reviewed in an executive session, partially helped the decision to direct staff to enter negotiations.
In 2020, Delta-Montrose Electric Association finalized a full departure from its contract with Tri-State, which was set to expire in 2040. DMEA transitioned to Guzman Energy, allowing the co-op to obtain up to 20% of its power from other sources and team up with the wholesaler on a solar project that’s expected to generate roughly 10 megawatts.
Zaporski said SMPA opted against a full exit from Tri-State, citing benefits such as access to the provider’s transmission system, its financial aid for reliability projects and points of risk mitigation.
Additional benefits SMPA noted are a lower carbon footprint, reliable grid and improved fire mitigation within the area.
SMPA has a reliability project in the West End of Montrose County, but also in Telluride and Ouray County. In Ouray, the Red Mountain Electrical Reliability and Broadband Improvement Project is expected to provide new broadband infrastructure and reliable backup power.
In August 2021, the FERC approved a settlement which resolved issues from regulatory filings Tri-State made in 2019 and 2020 for its rates and terms for wholesale power service. The settlement, according to a Tri-State announcement last year, established a rate moratorium through May 31, 2023 and provided a reduction in wholesale rates, including a 2% rate decrease that went into effect March 2021.
Lee Boughey, vice president of communications for Tri-State, told the Montrose Daily Press the settlement precludes Tri-State from raising wholesale rates until May 2023.
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press