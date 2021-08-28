The Montrose summer staple known as “Snoballs” is wrapping its 30th season of serving up flavored, shaved ice as August draws to a close and kids flock back to school.
Between last year’s pandemic prelude and this summer’s heat, Lesley Hallenborg is considering extending the business’ hours into September.
Hallenborg and her husband Steve own the Snoballs trolley located on the corner of Main Street and Townsend, where it has sat in service of kids and locals every summer for more than 20 years.
The shaved ice trolley, officially named “A Taste of New Orleans Sno-balls,” boasts flavors that hail from New Orleans and was originally conceptualized at Ouray Hot Springs 30 years ago. Steve was a lifeguard at the springs in 1992 and Hallenborg was pregnant with their son.
The couple sold an ample amount of hot chocolate with the snoballs that summer, Hallenborg laughed, recalling how cold the air would get once someone leaves the heat of the springs. The daily rain and constant wind quickly made the couple rethink the new business’ location, so they moved to a building on Townsend and North First Street in Montrose the following year.
The Hallenborgs remained there for two seasons before moving permanently to Demoret Park.
The owners remember discovering the trolley at Fun Junction, an amusement park in Grand Junction, in 1994 and it’s been home to one of the best-known businesses in Montrose ever since.
Hallenborg noted that while the trolley is no longer as visible as it used to be due to the large statue now in the streetside pocket park, most Montrose residents know of the trolley and continue to support it each summer.
Steve constructed a portable unit that allows the business to travel for summer events such as “Func Fest,” as well as private parties, and now Lesley’s looking forward to shaking things up.
“I’m hoping to lease out the trolley next year and I hope someone will love it like we have over the years,” Hallenborg said.
She said she wasn’t yet ready to give up the snoball business entirely and would continue with the portable trailer for the foreseeable future. But Hallenborg is looking for more time off in the summer now that her new granddaughter is on the way.
Snoballs has grown enough that Hallenborg employs high school students to help run the trolley, but it remains a family-owned and run business at heart.
All three of the Hallenborgs’ children have worked at the trolley and their son has worked there since he was old enough to operate, said Hallenborg. Her two daughters still help out sometimes when they’re home from college.
The business has flourished into a family and community hub, but also operates beyond serving shaved ice. In addition to Snoballs, the couple makes their own syrup and owns an ice business called “Ice Borg,” a playful pun on the owners’ last name. Steve manages this part of the business, which sells solid blocks of ice for shaved ice. This arrangement allows the couple to make their own ice.
If all goes to plan, the trolley will be leased out to a new manager next summer and hopefully, in a few years, the couple will eventually sell the entire business.
“I hope to find someone who’s really excited about a new business with longer hours, probably into the evening 一 which I’ve always thought would be a good idea because everybody’s out in the evening in the summer at seven, eight o’clock at night,” Hallenborg said.
“[People are] looking for something to do with somewhere to go and that park is quite loud, but you know it’s very enjoyable to just hang out there in the park.”
Hallenborg spends the school semesters as a substitute teacher in Montrose, where she’s been subbing since she moved to the valley in 1990. She taught biology and earth science at Montrose High School and stepped into more than a dozen long-term substitute positions over the years for all grade levels in the Montrose County School District. Her favorite by far has been teaching at the high school.
Hallenborg recalled thinking as a teacher that a snoballs truck would be the perfect business for summer. She’s been running the trolley so long now that the young children who were her first customers now have children of their own.
As Snoballs concludes its 30th season, Montrose can expect to see its favorite shaved ice business at the last show of the Montrose Summer Music Series. Hallenborg also anticipates frequenting the new Cerise Rotary Amphitheater when it hosts shows and music festivals next summer.
“If it’s hot, the Snoballs trailer will be there,” said Hallenborg.
Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.
