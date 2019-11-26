With the arrival of winter weather, the City of Montrose would like to remind residents and business owners to help keep themselves and others safe during snowy conditions by exercising additional caution when navigating city streets and sidewalks.
City ordinance states that snow should be removed from sidewalks and placed on private property and not on streets, sidewalks, or public rights of way. Doing so avoids creating additional driving hazards and helps keep gutters and storm drains open and properly flowing. Diligence in removing snow and ice from sidewalks is an important courtesy to your fellow residents and contributes to everyone’s safety.
Snow and ice removal classifications and priorities have been established for all city maintained roads to provide reasonable all-weather access for emergency services, businesses, travelers, and residents.
Roads are classified according to their use with the busiest, emergency response routes, and school zones having the highest priorities.
Resources are allocated and distributed to best utilize city equipment and personnel. City crews respond to safety hazards at intersections and obstructions to storm drains or gutters caused by accumulated snow and ice.
Plowed snow will be collected as quickly as resources allow. Additionally, the Public Works department asks all motorists to please park vehicles off roads during storm events to facilitate snow removal operations.
Visit CityOfMontrose.org/Snow to view the Snow Route Map for information about specific street priorities and for further information about the city’s snow removal policy and procedures.
