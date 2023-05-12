So you wanna climb a mountain?

While fitness is one component of preparing for big hikes, there’s plenty of planning to consider too — especially if your destination is one of Colorado's 50-plus 14ers. So, we chatted via email with Western Colorado UniversitySenior Lecturer in Recreation and Outdoor Education Matthew Ebbott to get the low-down on planning these awesome ascents.
MDP: In general, what advice would you give to someone planning to climb their first 14er/ take on other big hikes?
ME:In the lead up to a big hike, make sure you’ve been hiking/walking a lot to ensure you’re in good enough practice. Get familiar with the area, or better yet, go with experienced hikers for a good outing! And as we get into the summer afternoon storm season, plan accordingly to be off the peak before the thunderstorms begin.
MDP: What should people be sure to pack with them?
ME: Lots of good advice here: First, it’s Colorado, so you should always be prepared for different weather. It can snow in summer! So lots of warm layers — a fleece or two, pants, a lightweight puffy jacket, fuzzy hat and gloves and neck buff are lightweight and give you a good amount of warmth when the winds kick up and the temperature drops. Remember, sunny and clear in the morning will NOT always last.
-Good rain gear (rain jacket and pants can make an uncomfortable/dangerous situation into a magical hike in the rain).
-Sun protection (good sunglasses – you’re at altitude! Lots of sunscreen, and ways to cover up from the sun like long sleeves and sun hat.
-Also lots of water, lots of snacks, a first aid kit, a blister kit, a map and the knowledge to use it (don’t rely on cell or satellite alone). Solid hiking boots or shoes designed for rocky terrain. Flip flops don’t work well on talus slopes.
MDP:What safety tips should hikers be aware of on the trail?
MDP: Be aware of the weather, and be okay with turning around before you reach the top. As Ed Viesturs the famous mountaineer said, “Getting to the top is optional, getting back down is mandatory." I’ve had several 14ers where the peak was in sight but the dark storm clouds were rolling in and the thunder was rumbling, and it was time to turn around and get down. Also, altitude is real! AMS (Acute Mountain Sickness) signs are dizziness, light headedness, nausea, headache, shortness of breath. When you feel any of these, stop and rest. If the symptoms don’t improve, and continuing up makes them worse, head back down. You’ll feel a LOT better once you get lower in altitude. Some training in first aid, or in Wilderness First Aid or Wilderness First Responder is a great idea – remember, though there may be lots of people out there, these are wild, uncontrolled environments.
MDP: What should you consider when choosing a destination/ route?
ME: For your first big mountains, going to the more popular “walk up” routes will be more enjoyable and it will be easier to see where to go based on the people. There are great Colorado mountain hiking guides/books and online resources, so do some research and find one you’ll have a good experience on. Also, get information on getting to the trailhead and make sure your vehicle can drive some of those roads. Talk to friends or people at the local outdoor store for recommendations.
MDP: Anything else people should consider while planning?
ME: You want to give yourself plenty of time to summit and get down before the weather, so heading out on the trailhead at dawn or even in the dark with a headlamp is a real thing in the mountaineering world. I’ve even left camp at 11pm to summit big mountains by dawn! You won’t need to do this with lots of 14ers, but don’t plan on setting out at 12 noon. Usually the afternoon weather will push you back. Don’t let that intimidate you, you just need to plan accordingly.
