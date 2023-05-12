So you wanna climb a mountain?

Ebbott tackles the Preikestolen in Norway. (Submitted photo/Matthew Abbott)

While fitness is one component of preparing for big hikes, there’s plenty of planning to consider too — especially if your destination is one of Colorado's 50-plus 14ers. So, we chatted via email with Western Colorado University Senior Lecturer in Recreation and Outdoor Education Matthew Ebbott to get the low-down on planning these awesome ascents.

MDP: In general, what advice would you give to someone planning to climb their first 14er/ take on other big hikes?



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?