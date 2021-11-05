Soil health strategies — vital to sustainability — on display in upcoming multi-farm tour

No one is making more land or more water. Use of these resources, however, is growing by leaps and bounds, right along with the population.
Managing it? That’s complicated, but paying attention to soil health is a big component — and you can soon get a glimpse of some of what it takes to do so effectively.
The Shavano Conservation District, Western Colorado Soil Health Team and Yara’s Agoro Carbon Alliance are hosting a cover crop tour that departs by bus at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10 from the USDA Service Center, 102 Par Place in Montrose. (RSVP at 970-249-8407.)
Until about 1 p.m., participants will tour the fields of area farmers Jordan Frigetto, David Harold, Robert Contreras and Charles Greenacre, whose fields are part of the annual Fall Cover Crop Tour.
“It’s a showcase of what we can be doing,” Harold said. While most of the valley is out of production right now, since grain corn, sweet corn, pinto beans and similar crops have been harvested, those fields do not have to lie empty. Instead, cover crops are bolstering on-farm resiliency, Harold said, explaining a win-win situation for microorganisms, ditch water-use and grazing options.
“We’re producing something of value as opposed to just letting that water run down the ditch or that sunshine shine on the dead ground,” he said.
The cover crops capture the sun, taking it in as above- or below-ground biomass, and in pulling sugars that feed the billions of microscopic organisms living in the soil.
“They’re making a trade deal down there. It’s a valuable benefit to cattle grazing and soil health,” Harold said.
The cover crop tour next week is intended to demonstrate the five principle of soil health: minimize soil disturbance, keep soil covered, maintain a live root in the soil, maintain diversity and integrate livestock grazing. All of these principles aim to increase organic matter in the soil.
According to information from Shavano Conservation District, an increase of organic matter as slight as 1% can spell as much as a 25,000-gallon increase of water-holding capacity per acre.
District irrigation water management specialist Jerry Allen called the tour “a great opportunity to see first-hand the next level of cover crop plantings using more targeted techniques for nutrient preservation, reduction of erosion, grazing, and soil organic matter and tilth improvement.”
The tour’s first stop will be in Spring Creek, at Frigetto’s fields. (Frigetto received the Farmer of the Year award in 2020 for consistently demonstrating efficient irrigation water use by installing a gated pipe, utilizing crop rotations, and soil health practices that conserve topsoil and increase organic matter in the soil.)
Harold’s fields west of Olathe are next, followed by Contreras’. This stop will highlight multiple cover crop mixes, inter-seeded legume cover crop mixes in sweet corn and in field corn for cow pasture.
Harold also received a Farmer of the Year award in 2015 for irrigation efficiency using soil moisture loggers and sub-surface drip systems, experimenting with a variety of cover crop mixes, and livestock rotation incorporating mob grazing with cows.
The tour’s last stop will be at Greenacre’s fields, north of Olathe. These fields will illustrate multispecies cover crops as well as highlight a surge-irrigation system to cut back on surface runoff and deep percoloation.
Along with more knowledge, tour participants might come away with additional appreciation for the fact that farming, particularly farming using complex strategies, is hard work.
“Don’t kid yourself, it’s expensive and it’s difficult,” Harold said of using cover crops. “It’s complicated, especially on what crops and equipment to get it done. It’s very easy to (for example) watch a ballet dancer or a martial artist — but then you try to do it and you realize it’s harder than it looks.”
The complexity and the expense are part of why “everybody doesn’t do it,” Harold said. But in the long run, he believes it will pay off in terms of sustainability and even trimming expenses like fertilizer.
“I see it as an investment. Hopeflly, it will pay me back even though right now, I might not be making as much money as I could be,” Harold said.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.