Local SAT scores from this past year reveal what many have already suspected: the pandemic disrupted students’ learning. But at the school level, the data show inequities between different schools within the district, with Peak Virtual Academy outperforming both Olathe and Montrose High Schools.
Despite some relative decreases and lagging behind statewide averages, principals are optimistic about this school year and future gains.
Colorado’s required college entrance exam fully transitioned from the ACT to the SAT in spring 2017. The College Board, which administers the SAT, amended the test starting in 2016 to score out of 1600 points instead of 2400. Other changes included omitting obscure vocabulary and no longer penalizing for incorrect answers.
Because of the pandemic, the SAT was not administered in spring 2020. Many colleges and universities around Colorado and the rest of the country waived the standardized testing requirement for prospective applicants in the fall. As of May 2021, a new law made standardized test scores for admission to public colleges and universities in Colorado optional.
Montrose High School
At Montrose High School, the average combined score was 980, which is slightly higher than the district average but lower than the statewide mean score of 1015.
Subsection scores were slightly behind statewide averages, with students scoring an average 503 on evidence-based reading and writing and 477 on math.
Compared with 2019, the previous year that tests were administered, language arts scores increased by half of a percentage point, but the overall average and math subsection scores dropped slightly from 2019.
Because of the disruptions to in-person learning over the past 16 months, MHS Principal Jim Barnhill said that he was fairly happy with the results.
“For the most part, I was pretty happy with that data,” Barnhill said.
Barnhill hoped that students will be able to continue the school year in-person and that teachers can continue to prepare students for the tests and the world beyond high school.
“After two years of being kind of wonky, I’m looking forward to having a little bit more ‘normal’ [school year],” Barnhill said.
Olathe High School
Although the SAT scores in Olathe were lower than the district and statewide average, combined and subsection scores increased by approximately six percent.
Olathe Middle/High School Principal Scot Brown attributed the fluctuations to smaller cohorts and sample sizes — only 50 students took the test this spring — but said that “we have our work cut out for us” to achieve the goal of meeting or exceeding statewide averages.
Brown said that the school can look at broken-down data to see content areas that teachers may need to spend more time working on.
“It really gives us a good opportunity to reflect on what we’re teaching and make sure that we’re covering all the areas,” Brown said.
In recent years, Brown said that he has been encouraging Olathe teachers to incorporate SAT-style questions as bell-ringers, a short activity that students complete when they enter the classroom.
“We’re trying to integrate more [questions] so when they see the way they ask things and the way that the SAT does things, it’s not the first time they’ve seen it,” Brown said. He added that teachers incorporate the style of the questions with the subjects they are already teaching.
Peak Virtual Academy
Students at Peak Virtual Academy fared the best among other district schools, with overall scores averaging to 1055. Peak students also exceeded state averages in overall scores and evidence-based reading and writing.
The average math score of 494 fell just below the state average of 498, but grew by 3% from 2019.
Peak Principal Sherrie Drost-Chacon attributed the relative gains and higher average scores to the ease with which Peak students and teachers could transition to online learning.
“Because we were already an established hybrid school, it was very easy for us to transition through the pandemic without learning loss,” Drost-Chacon said. “Our families still had access to their learning while they were at home, so if they were in quarantine, they would still be able to access their learning through the curriculum that they were used to using.”
Drost-Chacon added that although students are learning fully remotely or only partially in-person, teachers can still forge meaningful connections with students and assist them if they begin to struggle.
“We are very focused on meeting students’ individual needs on a daily basis,” Drost-Chacon said.
Anna Lynn Winfrey is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.
