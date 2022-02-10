Some of the best singers from Olathe and Montrose High School are gearing up to sing in the “Top of the Nation” Honor Choir Festival at Adams State University in Alamosa from Feb. 17-19, as well as the Western Slope Choral Festival at Western Colorado University in Gunnison from March 3-5.
A trio of Olathe Middle School students are also attending the Colorado Middle All-State Choir in Denver on March 10-11.
Some of the high school students were appointed by their director, while others needed to audition on a video that was submitted to the festival organizers. They needed to learn a portion of a song, as well as read a new piece of music on the spot.
“Out of all of those selections, it's cool to know that you made it,” Marlee Fenske, a freshman from Olathe, said.
Many of the singers said that the auditioning process was stressful, but Ken Cotter, the choir director at Olathe Middle/High School, said that the process of preparing and going through with the audition helps them become better vocalists.
“They have to pick up a piece of music they’ve never seen before and read the notes and sing, so they're getting better at sight reading and solo singing in general,” Cotter said.
The students are excited to travel to a part of the state some have not visited before and sing with other choir kids from around Colorado and the Western Slope.
“I'm really excited to see all of the songs come together with all these talented people around the state,” said Danielle Thole, a sophomore from Montrose. “We're going to make beautiful music.”
Before the festivals, the students need to learn about a half-dozen songs in their vocal part on their own time, which can be tricky to balance with homework and other extracurricular activities.
The singers are happy that they have been able to be back in-person now after dealing with learning virtually for part of last year’s school year. Students were used to hearing their voices blend in the same room, so much of the magic was lost singing alone.
“It didn't feel right — I felt like I was off tempo or on the pitch a lot of the time because I didn't have anyone else here,” said Xander Cervantes, a senior at Montrose High School.
Online meeting platforms are optimized for one person talking at once, so multiple people singing at the same time did not work well.
“It sounded very bad when we all tried to sing together,” said Aspen Mueller, a seventh grader student in Olathe attending the Middle School All-State Choir in March.
The directors did their best to make do — Monica Phillips in Montrose painstakingly stitched individual videos together into group choir videos — but they’re glad to be back in-person, and so are the students.
“Before, you were isolated and by yourself — you had other people in class but you didn't really know them, but now you really get to know them and become a family,” said Gabrielle Lewis, a Montrose sophomore.