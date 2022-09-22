Saying anything less would be “a slap in the face” to victims, Delta-area Rep. Matt Soper is asking the U.S. District Court to impose the maximum sentence on two women convicted of fraud related to the sale of human remains.

Megan Hess, owner of the former Sunset Mesa Funeral Directors in Montrose, and her mother Shirley Koch face up to 20 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to mail fraud — part of what federal prosecutors said was a scheme to obtain human remains for sale; the harvesting of those remains without the consent of survivors and returning to the survivors substances that either were not cremated remains, or that were the cremains of another individual.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?