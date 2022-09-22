Saying anything less would be “a slap in the face” to victims, Delta-area Rep. Matt Soper is asking the U.S. District Court to impose the maximum sentence on two women convicted of fraud related to the sale of human remains.
Megan Hess, owner of the former Sunset Mesa Funeral Directors in Montrose, and her mother Shirley Koch face up to 20 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to mail fraud — part of what federal prosecutors said was a scheme to obtain human remains for sale; the harvesting of those remains without the consent of survivors and returning to the survivors substances that either were not cremated remains, or that were the cremains of another individual.
“This is the largest body-snatching case in American history,” Soper, R-House District 54, said Wednesday, after sharing a letter he submitted Sept. 15 to the U.S. District Court, pressing for the maximum penalty. “The number of victims involved … that’s thousands of families and friends who have been impacted by what Megan Hess and Shirley Koch did in the Sunset Mesa atrocity.”
Hess operated the mortuary/crematory Sunset Mesa and an associated business, Donor Services Inc., which was described as procuring human remains for research purposes. In early 2018, following Reuters’ exposé on “body brokering” in the United States, the FBI served warrants at the funeral home, which closed days later, never to reopen. Hess ultimately surrendered her crematory and mortuary registrations to the state.
Soon after the search warrants were served, people who made final arrangements for others through Sunset Mesa began reporting what the FBI had shared: their loved ones had been harvested, in whole or in part, and sold without their knowledge or, in some cases, when only a partial donation had been approved upon the expectation of receiving back the deceased’s ashes.
Hess and Koch were federally indicted in 2020 on charges of mail fraud and violating hazardous materials shipping regulations. In between the FBI raid and the indictments, dozens of people filed suit against Sunset Mesa Funeral Directors.
Repeated delays in the criminal case frustrated several victims, as did the ultimate plea deals: a single count of mail fraud, for a maximum sentence of 20 years for each woman. Prosecutors explained that even if the women had been convicted at trial of all six mail fraud counts, the maximum prison time would still have been 20 years.
Hess and Koch are scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 3, 2023.
Soper shares the frustration of the victimized families and friends. He said he would have liked to see the women face more time.
“To me, just the impact their (Hess and Koch) criminal enterprise has had — and not just in Montrose County, but it’s been felt all over western Colorado, in Mesa County, Delta County … There are thousands of family members and friends, even people like me who have become involved because I heard the pleas to change the law,” he said.
As did Don Coram, R-Montrose, and other legislators, Soper championed laws reforming the funeral industry in Colorado. He said the Sunset Mesa case has changed the way people in the region now look at funerals and funeral homes.
“When people go to a funeral home, this is when they are most vulnerable. The last thing that is going to come to their mind at all is ‘What if the mortician is going to steal my mom’s body and send it away to a foreign country that I never consented to, and I get pieces of concrete and cat litter and told that’s the cremated remains?’” Soper said.
He spoke of a funeral at which a survivor wanted to see the body before the coffin was lowered into the grave. Others have asked funeral homes to allow them to be present during the cremation of loved ones, he also said. “It’s actually changed behavior locally,” said Soper.
The legislator is also advocating for the maximum sentence because people need to understand what happened in Sunset Mesa and similar cases won’t be tolerated. ”The way we show that is the maximum penalty for the bad actors,” Soper said.
“Any time a case results in not one, but several pieces of legislation, that illustrates how egregious this case was,” he later said.
In the aftermath of the FBI action at Sunset Mesa, Coram, the state senator representing Montrose, and Rep. Marc Catlin advocated for and saw the passage of a law that limits to 10% the interest a person who owns a mortuary can hold in a non-transplant tissue donation bank.
After that came Soper’s bill taking the offense level for abuse of a corpse from a misdemeanor to a felony. Most recently, Soper’s Funeral Establishment and Crematory Inspect Act was signed into law earlier this year. This law, cosponsored by Rep. Dylan Roberts, D-Avon, allows state regulators to inspect funeral homes and their business records when a complaint is made; previously, such inspections required mortuary owner consent.
Soper, who is seeking reelection, is eyeing additional regulations for the funeral industry in Colorado. He said he is considering reforms to the Anatomical Gift Act to make information about how anatomical donations can be more transparent.
“I would like to address transparency so that when people think they are giving something like their brain to science, where is it actually going?” People may think their remains are going to research, for example, and not to the military or automobile industry for testing purposes, he said.
“These are things a donor should be made aware of ahead of time. That’s an area I think there needs to be more clarity on.”
Organ donations could also do with more clarity, he said — donating an organ is not the same thing as donating one’s entire body to science. “That, in particular, is where I think Megan Hess played fast and loose with the rules. Those are completely different concepts,” Soper said.
Colorado licenses mortuary businesses, but not individual morticians and that, too, is something Soper thinks is ripe for change. (He said an earlier law expired and was not reinstated.) Changing the law would help assure the public that the person handling arrangements for a loved one is properly trained, which also would benefit morticians.
Such a law, Soper said, would take time. “Before we license a profession in Colorado, there are a lot of steps that would have to occur first. Any steps in this direction would actually take several years before we could get there.”
