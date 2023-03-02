Expanding access to post-conviction DNA testing will put Colorado on par with several other states, as well as help right wrongful convictions, those backing House Bill 1034 said.
The bill passed unanimously and headed to Gov. Jared Polis on Wednesday, March 1. Primary House sponsors were Rep. Matt Soper, R-Delta County, and Rep. Lindsey Daugherty, D- Denver. Senate lead sponsors were Sens. Julie Gonzales and Cleave Simpson.
“No one benefits when the wrong person is behind bars. It’s really an issue that can bring everyone together,” Jeanne Segil, policy director at the Korey Wise Innocence Project, said.
Currently, a person who is incarcerated has to file motions for post-conviction DNA testing to prove actual innocence, if DNA testing wasn’t available at time of conviction. The bill now on Polis’ desk allows convicts to seek DNA testing when there is a “reasonable probability” that he or she wouldn’t have been convicted, or if evidence previously tested can now undergo additional DNA testing that provides a “reasonable likelihood” of useful results.
Courts can order such testing upon finding reasonable probability that the petitioner either wouldn’t have been convicted, or would have received a lesser sentence had favorable DNA testing results been available at the time of prosecution. Under the bill, courts can also consider subsequent petitions with new or different grounds, if that is found to be in the interest of justice.
If DNA results favor the petitioner, courts are to schedule a hearing to determine the appropriate relief, including setting aside or vacating convictions.
The bill amends existing language to strike the current definition of “actual innocence” as “clear and convincing evidence such that no reasonable juror would have convicted the defendant.” It adds a definition for “eligible person” as one who has been convicted of a felony or deemed not guilty by reason of insanity, including those currently in prison, on parole or probation; or subject to sex offender registration, or those who have served their sentence.
The bill also defines “favorable result” as one indicating a reasonable probability that the person petitioning for DNA testing wouldn’t have been convicted. This would include a result clearing the petitioner or a result implicating an alternate suspect.
When DNA testing is ordered, it is to be conducted by a facility both the petitioner and state agree upon and, failing that, the court would designate the lab. The court would also decide on what methods and techniques to use if the parties cannot agree.
Testing is at the petitioner’s expense.
Also, Segil noted, upon showing of good cause, a private lab could be used instead of the Colorado Bureau of Investigation’s. That is important because private facilities tend to have access to the newest, cutting-edge techniques, she said.
The law was in dire need of updating: Colorado’s first post-conviction DNA testing statute was codified 20 years ago and the people who could access such testing under it were few and far between.
The Korey Wise Innocence Project’s client, Robert “Rider” Dewey, was just one of three people to win a DNA-related exoneration. Segil said that is well below such exonerations in other states similar in size to Colorado, which have more updated testing statutes.
Dewey was wrongfully convicted of rape and murder in 1994. He was denied post-conviction testing, but eventually received it about 10 years later through the work of his counsel, the national Innocence Project and the Colorado Attorney General’s Office. In that decade, DNA testing had advanced significantly and not only was Dewey excluded, but the testing revealed the real perpetrator.
“The DNA data bank was designed for this to make sure you’re guilty or you’re not guilty. I can’t stress it enough — run the DNA through the data bank, that’s all you have to do,” Dewey said, in testimony shared by the Korey Wise Innocence Project.
“As soon as they did in my case, the guy popped right up. He was already doing time. They could have done that years ago.”
The public’s awareness of wrongful convictions is growing due to high-profile reversals such as those of the “Central Park Five,” who were wrongfully convicted in the assault and rape of a Central Park jogger. In 2002, evidence linked another person to the crime. The Korey Wise Innocence Project takes its name from one of the exonerated men.
Segil said that growing awareness was evident in the passage of the bill, which drew support from several entities, as well as the Colorado Legislature. These included Together Colorado, the Interfaith Alliance of Colorado, the Colorado Criminal Justice Reform Coalition, Second Chance Center, Legislation Inside, the Colorado Freedom Fund, the Colorado Criminal Defense Bar, the Office of the Colorado State Public Defender, and the Office of the Alternate Defense Counsel.
“What this (bill) does is bring us in line with other states across the country,” Segil said. Colorado’s current standard was far more rigorous, in that it required a “clear and convincing evidence” standard to be met.
Segil said the Korey Wise Innocence Project found that a lot of courts relied on any other available evidence to conclude post-conviction DNA testing would make no difference. But the advent of DNA testing has served to expose weaknesses in other available evidence, she said.
“DNA testing is the cultural barometer of the truth. But until we have that evidence, it makes it hard to take down the foundation of those other pieces,” said Segil.
According to Korey Wise Innocence Project, 11 states use the clear and convincing evidence of actual innocence standard. Segil reiterated that only three people have been exonerated through DNA testing under the current standard.
“What we’re trying to do is create a more workable standard. We firmly believe their are innocent people behind bars and if they are able to access testing, we would see a lot more (exonerations),” she said.
Dewey had shared his story with the Legislature’s Judiciary Committee, a bid, Segil said, to make sure what happened to him did not happen to others.
“I can’t begin to imagine what he’s been through, and his resiliency,” she said.
She is optimistic Polis will sign the bill.
“I think it really has potential to be life-changing,” Segil said. “ … We’re really just beginning our policy work. This was an exciting and important place to start. There’s lots of room for reform in Colorado.”
The Korey Wise Innocence Project at CU Boulder School of Law is a free investigative and legal service available to those incarcerated in Colorado for crimes they did not commit. For more information, visit colorado.edu/outreach and search under “Find A Program.”