Expanding access to post-conviction DNA testing will put Colorado on par with several other states, as well as help right wrongful convictions, those backing House Bill 1034 said.

The bill passed unanimously and headed to Gov. Jared Polis on Wednesday, March 1. Primary House sponsors were Rep. Matt Soper, R-Delta County, and Rep. Lindsey Daugherty, D- Denver. Senate lead sponsors were Sens. Julie Gonzales and Cleave Simpson.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

