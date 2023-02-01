Soper pushes bipartisan bill to up the penalties for vehicle theft

Matt Soper

Saying it’s time to treat losses from vehicle theft equally, a bipartisan group of state legislators is spearheading a bill that would make all motor vehicle thefts a felony.

Currently, the value of the stolen vehicle is what determines whether it is charged as a felony or as a misdemeanor, but House sponsor Rep. Matt Soper says the loss is devastating to consumers, whether it is a Porsche or a Honda. He sees stiffening the penalties as a strong deterrent for criminals who are motivated by risk versus reward.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?