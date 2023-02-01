Soper pushes bipartisan bill to up the penalties for vehicle theft

Saying it’s time to treat losses from vehicle theft equally, a bipartisan group of state legislators is spearheading a bill that would make all motor vehicle thefts a felony.
Currently, the value of the stolen vehicle is what determines whether it is charged as a felony or as a misdemeanor, but House sponsor Rep. Matt Soper says the loss is devastating to consumers, whether it is a Porsche or a Honda. He sees stiffening the penalties as a strong deterrent for criminals who are motivated by risk versus reward.
“We are getting rid of the value element for auto theft. We’re going to treat auto theft much more like a burglary of a home or business. We don’t consider the value of a home or business when we charge someone who breaks into your home, so why should we consider that when someone steals a car?” Soper, a Delta County Republican, said on Tuesday, Jan. 31.
“It also provides equal justice under the law for victims, regardless the value of the victim’s car. The law will no longer treat the person who has a $187,000 Porsche as ‘You had a lot of value stolen, so we’re going to punish someone,’ and if your $2,000 Honda Civic is stolen, (say) ‘We’re going to punish with a misdemeanor.’”
The proposed law, Senate Bill 97, is sponsored by Sen. Rachel Zenzinger, D-Arvada, Sen. Bob Gardner, R - Colorado Springs, and Rep. Shannon Bird, D-Westminster, along with Soper.
The bill changes the offense “aggravated motor vehicle theft” to “motor vehicle theft” and creates first-, second-, and third-degree levels, with penalties no longer based on the value of the vehicle stolen.
First-degree motor vehicle theft is a class-3 felony; second-degree motor vehicle theft is a class-4 felony and third-degree motor vehicle theft would become a class-5 felony.
The bill spells out the elements for each of these classifications, which are based on such factors as the person’s criminal history involving vehicle theft; the use of threat or deception; altering the appearance of the vehicle; taking it out of state; attaching fictitious plates; causing property damage; causing injury to an innocent party; using the vehicle in commission of another crime, or receiving or keeping a vehicle from a person the defendant knows does not have permission to have it.
The measure also creates the offense “unauthorized use of a motor vehicle,” which is chargeable as a class-1 misdemeanor or a class-5 felony for second or subsequent offenses. Unauthorized use is defined in the legislation as when someone takes or controls a vehicle he or she does not own, without authorization, but it is returned or recovered within 24 hours, undamaged, without the person having committed another offense while having control of the vehicle.
“People are having a bad time with motor vehicle thefts,” Montrose Police Cmdr. Matt Smith said. The Montrose Police Department had 68 vehicle thefts reported in 2022, down just slightly from 2021, when there were 73.
“It’s still a really high number. It’s incumbent on us to educate folks. Keep your vehicles locked, don’t leave the keys. Make things difficult for people. A lot of these crimes are crimes of opportunity,” Smith said.
The Montrose County Sheriff’s Office had 34 vehicles reported stolen in 2022, just one more than in 2021, Undersheriff George Jackson said.
“Locally, in Delta, Mesa and Montrose counties, auto theft has fall to pre-pandemic levels, but that’s not the same for the rest of the state,” Soper said.
Soper said Colorado leads the nation in stolen vehicles and that last year, 45,000 vehicles were taken from state residents, with a collective value of about $1 billion.
“We can take a bite out of crime and hopefully no longer be No. 1 in auto thefts across the nation,” he said.
“ … It’s all about risk and reward for the criminal.”
If the most a criminal can get is a misdemeanor conviction by stealing a low-value car, for instance, the criminal might conclude the risk is worth the payoff associated with stripping or reselling the car.
“It’s about disrupting the criminal enterprise by having steeper (penalties). There is a handful, albeit a large handful, out there stealing cars. If we can start putting them away for the maximum, we can get them off the street for a long time,” Soper said.
Depending on the level charged and aggravating factors, a person convicted of first-degree motor vehicle theft could be sent to prison for as many as 12 years under Senate Bill 97. The bill does not mandate the maximum sentence. The sentence would depend on on circumstances unique to individual defendants. Soper also acknowledged plea deals could reduce motor vehicle theft-related offenses.
No matter the value of the vehicle, having one stolen is “traumatic” for owners, who will have to come up with cash to replace their transportation, or take out a loan, he said. People whose jobs depend on having their own transportation risk losing employment. Having no vehicle can also prevent people from critical tasks and from reaching medical care, Soper added.
“It’s about one of the worst things that can happen in life and we’re wanting to punish those criminals adequately,” he said.
“A car, aside from a house, is probably one of the biggest investments people can make,” Smith said. “People depend on them for their livelihood and getting to and from appointments. It (theft) should be a felony. It’s a big deal. Cars are worth a lot.”
The bill transcends party concerns and the urban-rural divide, Soper also said, noting the bipartisan sponsorship from metro and rural lawmakers.
“We’re joining arms and saying enough is enough. We have to get tough on crime,” he said.