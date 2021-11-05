On Wednesday, Nov. 10 at 6 p.m., at Bill Heddles Rec Center in Delta, the community is invited to attend a town hall on Crime and Justice hosted by State Representative Matt Soper with 7th Judicial District Attorney Seth Ryan attending, along with Delta County Sheriff Mark Taylor, Delta Police Chief Luke Fedler, and substance abuse and mental health advocate Andrea Thomas of Grand Junction. The 90-minute program will begin with a panel conversation about changes in state law, local crime trends, updates on how a recent ‘back the badge’ sales tax measure has been used, and thoughts on reform. The last half of the event will be open to questions from the public.
“Recently, the legislature has changed a handful of laws which have made hiring and retaining law enforcement challenging, prosecuting drug offences difficult, and giving the sense the victim of crime is nonconsequential,” said Rep. Matt Soper of Delta, whose district includes all of Mesa County, except Grand Junction, and western Delta County.
“I’m pleased to participate in a town hall meeting with citizens across Delta County. I believe it’s important for the citizens to hear from their elected officials on the complex issues that affect us all. Crime trends, Illegal drug use/abuse as well as other topics will be addressed during this meeting. My goal for this meeting is to; create a meaningful and sustainable dialog with the citizens of Delta County to work together for possible solutions to keep Delta County safe and prosperous,” said Delta County Sheriff Mark Taylor.
Delta Police Chief Luke Fedler said, “Crime in Delta is something that affects each and every one of us. With new laws, mandates and reform in Colorado and nationwide, law enforcement practices are evolving and constantly changing. Having something like a town hall meeting will give everyone the opportunity to hear from our law enforcement officials and state representatives on the subject and also give us time to hear what is important and concerning to our citizens alike.”
“In 2020 U.S. Overdose deaths soared to a record 93,000 with fatal overdose deaths in Colorado surging to 59% last year. Colorado overdose deaths year-over-year increase is worse than the U.S. average since 2000. This year we are expected to reach over 100,000 overdose deaths in the United States,” stated Andrea Thomas, adding, “This is a staggering loss of human life.” Thomas is the founder of Voices for Awareness Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in Grand Junction, Colorado, that is working to bring awareness to communities regarding illicit drugs and mental health.