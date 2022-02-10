Soper's bill opening funeral homes to regulators clears hurdle in the State House

A near-unanimous vote brought Rep. Matt Soper’s latest push for regulatory access to funeral homes out of the House Business Affairs Committee on Thursday.
House Bill 1073, sponsored by the Delta Republican and Rep. Dylan Roberts, D-Avon, could now be heard by the Committee of the Whole as soon as next week. If it signed into law, it would allow the Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies to inspect funeral homes and business records when a complaint has been filed.
Currently, DORA can only make such inspections with permission from the funeral director in question — to Soper, an obvious flaw that allowed Sunset Mesa Funeral Directors to avoid oversight that might have exposed the now-closed Montrose mortuary’s alleged “body brokering” scheme earlier.
The FBI raided the mortuary in 2018. Owner Meghan Hess and her mother are now set for trial on mail fraud conspiracy and hazardous materials charges in July.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office alleges Hess and Shirley Koch operated a years-long scheme to obtain bodies and sell them without permission of next of kin. They deny all allegations, as well as similar ones made in multiple civil suits, three of which ended in default judgments against Sunset Mesa.
“Megan Hess five times had visits from DORA inspectors and five times, she said no,” Soper said. “It’s basically because of what Megan Hess (allegedly) did that we have this bill and then it happened again with Shannon Kent in Lake City.”
Kent operated Shannon Kent Funeral Homes in Lake and Chaffee counties. With his wife, he is charged with attempted tampering with a body and abuse of a corpse. They have pleaded not guilty and are set for trial next month.
Soper said Kent had also denied DORA entrance to his facility.
His and Roberts’ bill would treat funeral homes like hair salons, pharmacies and other regulated businesses to allow inspections of the shop floor and business records, upon receipt of a complaint.
The legislation cleared committee Thursday an 11-1 vote. Because the bill does not have a fiscal note attached, it can skip the Finance and Appropriation Committees.
In the Senate, the bill is sponsored by Don Coram, R-Montrose, and Kerry Donovan, D-Vail.
“I feel very good. The fact it is bipartisan in both chambers and passed by an 11-1 vote tells me we have solid support on both sides of the aisle,” Soper said.
He said the lone no vote came from a legislator who didn’t want to overstep with regulations. HB 1073 is a balance between core conservative principles of limited government and the general liberal tendency for more, though not unlimited, regulation, Soper said.
“This bill is that balance. It’s not going all the way toward full license and registration of funeral directors, but it’s not completely a self-regulating profession anymore,” he said. “We’re allowing DORA to go in when complaints have been made. We’re going to keep elements of a self-regulating funeral home industry …”
Although largely confident of the bill passing, Soper said he cannot know whether it will stop all bad actors.
“But it certainly puts them on notice they can get caught,” he said. “It would have helped in the Sunset Mesa case had the inspectors been allowed in the first time. They would have seen things that weren’t right. To me, we could have actually stopped Sunset Mesa a couple years earlier and there wouldn’t be as many victims.”
HB 1073 is one more attempt by Soper and others to tighten up Colorado’s regulations on funeral homes and directors. Those regulations require mortuaries to be licensed, but not the directors themselves, although most adhere to professional standards, Soper said.
In 2018, Coram and Rep. Marc Catlin, R-Montrose, successfully passed a law that precludes those who own a mortuary from also owning more than 10% stake in a non-transplant tissue donation bank. Previously, there were no such restrictions.
In 2020, Soper passed a bill changing the offense level for abuse of a corpse from a misdemeanor to a felony. The ink on it had hardly dried, he said, when the Kent matter came to light. The Kents will be the first to be tried under that law.
“I had no idea that so soon after we got that passed there would be an (alleged) violator. I did hope we would never, ever use this law,” Soper said.