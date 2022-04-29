The South Canal is set to become operational again starting Saturday, April 30, after a leak around a pipe was successfully repaired.
The Uncompahgre Valley Water Users Association will begin recharging the canal Saturday as the Gunnison Tunnel will again be opened for diversions from Blue Mesa Reservoir/Crystal Dam.
“It will be a very slow fill, but we’ll increase it several times next week,” UVWUA Manager Steve Pope said Friday, April 29. The hope is to have the canal fully up and running by May 4 or 5, he said.
On April 25, Pope discovered water bubbling up near the canal; engineers determined a 6-foot pipe beneath the structure had leakage around it.
Repairs required water to come out of the canal and to accomplish that, the Gunnison Tunnel was shut off.
The tunnel carries impounded Gunnison River water to the South Canal, its laterals and ultimately the Uncompahgre River.
Immediately after the shut-off, flows on the Uncompahgre dropped precipitously, but the UVWUA then released about 800 cubic feet per second from its storage in Ridgway Reservoir to help compensate. This brought flows back up.
These additional releases from Ridgway will be decreased starting Monday, May 2, as the South Canal begins refilling with tunnel water.
“We’ll keep a close eye on it, but we’re very optimistic everything will be just fine. We’re looking forward to getting back on track and getting some water flowing to these irrigators,” Pope said.
He said irrigators by in large seemed to be understanding of the situation. Catching the leak early prevented bigger problems down the road and a potential shut off during hot months when the water is most needed.
“It’s better to have a little bit of a delay right now than a big delay later in the summer,” Pope said.
The Bureau of Reclamation is now increasing releases from the Aspinall Unit (which includes Blue Mesa and Crystal Dam) to correspond with the resumption of diversions into the Gunnison Tunnel. Plans are to increase the diversions every two days until the tunnel is back on full diversion.
Saturday, releases were to increase from 500 cubic feet per second to 700 cfs. Monday, they are to be increased from 700 to 900 cfs.
Gunnison Tunnel diversions were 125 cfs on Friday and flows on the river through the Black Canyon were about 350 cfs, per BuRec.
After the release change, tunnel diversions will be about 525 cfs and flows on the river through the canyon should remain about the same.
Releases are always subject to change in river flows and weather conditions; flow information is based on provisional data.
The Bureau of Reclamation’s flow announcement says snowpack in the Upper Gunnison Basin is 91% of normal and the forecasted runoff volume for Blue mesa is 80% of average for April - July.
Flows in the lower Gunnison River on Friday sat above the baseflow target of 890 cfs and river flows are expected to remain above the baseflow target for now.
Questions about BuRec operations for the Aspinall Unit can be directed to hydrologist Erik Knight, 970-248-0629, or eknight@usbr.gov.